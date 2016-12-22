Honoring the homeless

Posted December 22, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Education, Features, Features / Focus, Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Mrs. Lauren Kibbe has Abby Worgess try out the blanket.

Westwood Elementary donates scarves and hats, a project made possible by Greenwood 6th grader

Westwood Elementary students took time before their winter break to make blankets and scarves. For the second year, these items will be donated to the homeless.

“It’s great to show kids that though we have a lot of blessings and a lot to offer others,” said Lauren Kibbe, teacher. “Not necessarily everyone else has the same blessings we do. To be able to help others is really fortunate for us and our society.”

The project started last year when then media specialist Susan Kinkade and Kibbe organized the donation. Then fifth grader and student council president Chase Stanger, inspired by the giving, was encouraged to apply for a grant through the Johnson County Community Foundation. He was granted $400, which allowed the school to continue the program this year. To earn the grant, Chase had to give a presentation by himself to the JCCF board.

“Most of who I was competing against were college students,” he said. “I was just a fifth grader so I was shaking and stuff. I talked about how many blankets and scarves we made, the notes that we wrote on them. I talked about how a lot of the younger kids got to participate in it and were happy about it. I told them that doing this and knowing it could help makes someone’s day, warm them so they can have a better life, is awesome.”

Now in 6th grade, Chase wasn’t able to participate this year, but that’s okay because he knows “that when I was there, the younger kids and everyone got to help in every single grade, it made them have this huge smile. Everyone will have a huge smile.”

Instead, he and his mom are talking about trying to do something similar at the middle school level like start a club that would allow them to give back.

“I’m proud that it matters to him,” said Denise Stanger, Chase’s mom. “I’m glad that the school incorporates values like that as part of their education. It’s real impressive and important to character development and academic development. I’m proud he cares enough to do it and is compassionate about other people. I think he learned about homeless that are in our area that as a kid, he wasn’t aware of before this project.”

As part of its Core Essential Values program, Kibbe incorporated the lesson of the month on honor into the project, describing how the students can honor the homeless.

The students showed excitement entering the classroom and quickly took to putting the materials together.

“I think it’s wonderful to help a homeless person,” said Luke Osborne, Westwood student. “There’s nothing like giving a blanket and a note to a homeless person to show them the Christmas spirit.”