Homecroft’s Gus Karozos celebrates his 100th birthday

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Gus Karozos celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at Greek Islands restaurant.

As a 12 year old in 1929, Karozos immigrated to the US, living in Warren, Ohio, with his parents and sister. During WWII, Karozos enlisted in the US Army, serving as one of the first paratroopers in the 376th Field Artillery battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war, Karozos graduated from Ohio State University where he met his beloved wife, Irene.

In 1952 Karozos settled in Homecroft where he and Irene raised their children, Evelyn, Andy, Jim, and Joan.

Gus says a good mental outlook toward life has been the key to his longevity. He credits his strong faith in God and his devotion to his children and grandchildren who have given him life’s greatest joys.