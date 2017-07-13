Holy hot dog grill man!

As American as apple pie, the bun-wrapped, handheld bundle of smoky summer deliciousness is a sacred tradition. Nobody wants to hear this, but you at least need to know. Over the recent years, a lot of negative attention has been drawn to hot dogs. If you eat the more than one a week, here are some helpful facts.

Why should you be concerned about a historic tradition? Today’s processed meats are consistently associated with adverse health effects. A study by the Cancer Research Center of Hawaii and the University of Southern California links eating processed meats with cancer. The seven-year study found that people who ate the most processed meats had a 67 percent higher risk of pancreatic cancer than those who ate the least amount. USC epidemiologist found that children who eat more than 12 hot dogs per month have nine times the normal risk of developing childhood leukemia. In another study, children who ate hot dogs one or more times per week were also at higher risk of brain cancer. The problem: they’re processed, contain cancerous nitrates and negligible nutrition.

Yale University Prevention Research Center say diets say high in processed meats preserved with nitrosamines compounds (Nitrates) have also been linked to increased risk for diabetes, higher mortality, more cardiovascular disease.

Studies show the effects of processed meats more harmful in people who don’t eat garden fresh produce. However, when you eat hot dogs along with an antioxidant-rich plant foods like tomatoes, broccoli, lime, cherries, kiwi, lemon, or orange juice, the Vitamin C keeps nitrites from changing into nitrosamines, which may help reduce the risk of cancer associated with these ungodly chemicals. Hot dog’s high levels of sodium aggravate high blood pressure and water retention.

Clearly, purchasing a brand without nitrates is the wise solution. In response to consumer awareness and demand, Oscar Meyer has released a ‘nitrate-free” hot dog. Hooray, a shed of conscience. This response clearly implies there is a problem.

There are nitrate free dogs: Lightlife Smart Dogs, Applegate Uncured Hot dogs, to name a few. What bun?: whole wheat bun or wrap, but slapping a grilled dog on traditional AP white flour hot dog bun like we have for decades, can or already has, deteriorates your health.

Go ahead and enjoy hot dogs, but seek nitrate-free or alternative brands and eat some fresh produce along with the wiener the world has long awaited.