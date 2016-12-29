Healthy hot chocolate memories

On cold winter days, everybody welcomes a steamy cup o’ hot chocolate. Chocolate contains 400-500 diverse compounds with mind and body health-boosting benefits. Not, however, the ever-present pouches generations of Americans prefer. Making hot chocolate from scratch is easy and can create health. You can buy either cocoa or cacao but I suggest raw cacao.

My dear Millennials and X-Generation-trust me on this. There was a time, a long time ago, when we actually made heavenly hot chocolate memories from scratch not a pouch or tin. And it didn’t contain a crap storm of nasty chemical additives. The bogus packages you are accustomed overflow with health-trashing, age-accelerating monstrously artificially ingredients that add up to ‘0’ nutrition. You are so special, so gifted, organically beautiful, and capable of greatness. So why trash yourself like a rock star a hotel room and then expect your temple to remain young, beautiful and full of energy?

Raw, un-stepped on cacao and cocoa contain antioxidant, flavonoids and magnesium that assist heart function, lower blood pressure and improve mood. Antioxidants may improve blood flow to the heart and brain, prevent clots, improve cardiac health, and act as anti-inflammatories. Real cocoa or cacao contains Theobromine that enhances mood, dilates blood vessels, can lower blood pressure, relaxes the smooth muscles of the bronchi in the lungs, and can be used as a cough medicine. Tryptophan releases feel-good serotonin in the brain. Phenylethylamine increases excitement, alertness, and decision-making abilities, and dopamine which releases natural painkillers and heightens mood.

Alas, you microwave water, open a package and stir in god-knows-what’s inside. Be truthful, do you ever read labels on the premade food you eat? Would you know if an ingredient was depriving you of clear skin, health, sparkling eyes, and a rockin’ bod? Don’t blame yourselves for the loss. You’re trained to be slave to convenience. Take back your health. This season, start a new family tradition.

Original-Hot Chocolate- Warning: one of the main ingredients in marshmallows is sugar.

2 cups ‘milk’ (dairy, almond, coconut, hemp seed)

2-3 tsp. ‘sugar’: coconut sugar, Sucanat, maple syrup or stevia powder*

1-2 tbsp. cacao or cocoa powder (I recommend cacao for its health mojo)

1 tsp. cinnamon powder

(*Stevia—Not Stevia in the Raw or Truvia)