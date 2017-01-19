Haunts & Jaunts: Silent lucidity

True love endures the test of time. Couples together for any length of time become as one. There’s a sixth sense that transcends that reality. They not only finish each others sentences, but also reside on the same wavelength of mind. It’s a comfortable state of silent lucidity as two travel life’s adventures together.

Having a sense of humor in a marriage is good for the soul! When both partners share in laughter, merriment, and the occasional prank upon one another, it becomes a tie that binds. The most successful couples I’ve seen have that gift of laughter and general yucking it up. Soulmates? Definitely!

Unfortunately, this road of life’s adventure eventually comes to an end….

It would seem those connected in life’s journey tend to remain connected after death. Does a surviving spouse receive visits from their soulmate? I believe, in certain instances, this can happen. There are those who claim these visits are a product of the mind or wishful thinking. However, in many instances, the evidence points otherwise. Sharon Kinder once had such a soulmate. He is described as one enjoying a good practical joke: cat food and sunflower seeds left on the dresser of a former home. She believes he has visited. Responding to an article from Jan. 5, “Ten most common signs you’re being visited by deceased loved ones,” she writes:

“Your topic was very timely. I had my very first realistic dream of my late husband (Don) 3 nights ago. He passed away almost 7 years ago. I found myself still talking to him as I was waking up…a very natural conversation. It felt so real that I checked my bedroom dresser for signs of cat food or sunflower seeds when I got up. Nothing there.”

Bev Wagner shared her thoughts:

“The comment in your latest column about Sharon Kinder and her bird seed from Don reminds me of a conversation she and I have had about my deceased husband Jim. I found a stash of Halloween candy after he was gone. He used to hide it so I wouldn’t know he was eating it. He also turned off my hot water for a few seconds while I was in the shower. Our lake cottage used to do that all the time, but this was in my home where it had NEVER happened. He still visits me from time to time, and it’s been 3 years.”

There are those that feel master illusionist Harry Houndi had supernatural powers. Prior to his death in 1926 he promised his wife Bess that he would let her know that all was well after he passed over. For years afterwards, until her death in 1943, attempts were made for contact. Unfortunately, no sign was ever given.