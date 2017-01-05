Haunts & Jaunts: Signs you’re being visited by a deceased loved one

Posted January 5, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Haunts & Jaunts, Haunts & Jaunts, Rick Hinton By Rick Hinton

Christmas 2016 at the Hinton compound. Family, opening presents festivities,and foggy blurred figure in the upper right photo. Family or apparition? Photo by Laura Hinton Christmas 2016 at the Hinton compound. Family, opening presents festivities,and foggy blurred figure in the upper right photo. Family or apparition? Photo by Laura Hinton

Ten most common signs you’re being visited by deceased loved ones

Being visited by one who has died? A Southside Times reader brought a YouTube video to my attention recently. It would appear to put all ducks in a row. Ten most common signs from your deceased loved ones:

Dream Visitations:

These are different from regular dreams, and offer some form of comfort. And…the most common way to be visited.

Sensing Their Presence:

It may not be visual, just a feeling. You might notice a change in energy or movement in the air. Possibly a presence in the bed next to you or someone sitting by your side. This is a visitation. They’re of the same essence when living bodily, now only without a physical body.

Feeling Their Touch:

Physical contact: taking your hand, a nudge, hug, a breeze or stroking your hair.

Smelling Their Fragrance:

Is there a particular smell associated with those no longer with us? Could be cigarette or cigar smoke, perfume or cologne, flowers, or even the smell of cooking?

Hearing Their Voice:

It might be audibly, but most likely internally; in dreams, or waking hours. “Do you talk to your husband, grandmother, or best friend on the Other Side, in your mind?” Is there a response?

Unexplained Electrical Activity:

Those on the Other Side use energy to connect. By manipulating the energy in electrical devices (TV, lights, toys,even songs on the radio) they get our attention.

A Phone Call:

Another manipulation, only using a phone. Following the passing of a loved one you may receive phone calls with nothing but static on the other end. It’s the thing horror movies are made of!

Receiving A Symbolic Message, Sign, Coincidence Or Synchronicity:

This can come in a variety of ways, yet will have significance only to you. It could be small objects: feathers, coins or stones that suddenly end up in your path. Possibly animals doing strange things with no reasonable explanation. Or pranks. Reader Sharon Kinder reported the appearance of piles of bird seed and cat food after her husband’s death (it would seem, the prankster in life doesn’t necessarily end after death). Possibly people are used to deliver messages from those departed. These people become an integral part of your life, in one form or another.

Movement:

Sometimes objects will move getting your attention (keys, counter objects, clothing or furniture).

Seeing Their Apparition:

Full bodied apparitions are rare. Most paranormal investigators desire to see this in their career! You may very well witness this. Or not. Just because you don’t see them, however, doesn’t mean they haven’t returned for a visit.