Haunts & Jaunts: The paranormal has its critics

A reader responds: The paranormal has its critics

Russell Hibbs, co-worker and former paranormal investigator, relocated from West Virginia and now lives in Indiana. Along his journey he has come across many instances of the “unexplained.” Evidence is an all important part of validation that we’re not wasting our time in documenting the paranormal. However, it does get interesting…

“I have been a part of ghost hunting for a great portion of my life. I’ve seen and heard a lot of unexplainable things. I have video proof of ‘things’ people like to try to debunk. There’s a video I shot in the Flinderation Tunnel in West Virginia of a cigarette rolling one inch after I had offered it to anyone who wanted it. When posting this video on YouTube I immediately had criticism on it: ‘You had string wrapped around it,’ or ‘You blew it with your mouth.’ The best one was…’The wind had to be blowing!’ I don’t mind the criticism, I just don’t understand it.”

When you put evidence out there, well… haters will hate. You need broad shoulders. They were not there. You were!

“The video shows the camera stopping and flashing video for a second of my previously recorded living room. The focus goes in and out right before the cigarette moves. These two things cannot be explained. The camera was sitting on a ledge with the cigarette in plain view. As it moves, you can hear a fellow hunter being totally surprised.”

There is distortion in the video, shot with an IR camera, which surprisingly clears up when Russell comes into frame. Electrical interference? Auto focus? Regardless, the cigarette doesn’t roll, but takes a small leap!

“A lot of people try to debunk your findings. They feel there has to be an explanation because they don’t want to believe. I also feel they don’t want to think about an afterlife. Maybe they believe that everyone goes to either Heaven or Hell, and disembodied spirits don’t exist.”

An apparition photo, one of the best I have seen, was shot in a Civil War cemetery in Davis, W.V.

“I have clearly marked on the photo what I see. People still say ‘I don’t see it!’ Do tell me what you see. Would love your opinion.”

“In closing, if you’re a hunter, don’t be angry at the criticism, or even argue with it. Hold your head high and simply say, ‘We think different, that’s all.’

That’s a good road to take, Russ!

Russell’s video can be viewed by searching Flinderation Tunnel on Youtube or

www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8cJHv2nyAg&t=10s