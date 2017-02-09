Haunts & Jaunts: Life on the streets

IMPD Officer Kory Dickerson & Laura Hinton.

Life on the streets: A tour with IMPD through the Southeast District of Indianapolis

“There are true-blue victims—those that are genuine victims of crime, that have no say in the matter of daily life as it revolves around them—however, even being put in a living situation beyond their control—there are choices.” It’s a sense of morality we all hold in our hearts, dictated by a higher authority, but often ignored because of our lot in life. Or so it would seem….

Feb. 3, my birthday, Officer Ryan Dienhart speaks openly as he maneuvers his IMPD patrol car around the Southeast District streets of section 20—an area roughly bordered by Meridian St., Troy Ave. and Sherman Dr. It’s the middle-shift (1:30 to 10 p.m.) and Officer Dienhart is ready to roll. And ready to talk. He is accommodating a “rider” (me), however not detouring him for a second of his responsibilities, and what he needs to be doing on his shift: making his zone in Indianapolis a little safer. I like him immediately… we can talk.

Ryan Dienhart is a two year veteran of IMPD’s Southeast District. Yeah, maybe a newbie, however his enthusiasm, exuberance and dedication is infectious. During his shift he is locked in to solve a greater problem: crime on the Southside of Indianapolis. After all, who is going to address it? Well… that would be Officer Deinhart. A former Marine, serving three tours overseas, he saw the best and worst of human nature. This has continued into his police career on the Southside.

“It took two tries to be accepted by IMPD. Now, I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Deinhart said. “Thirty-five years from now I hope to be doing the same thing.”

The first order of business on this cold Friday in February was revisiting something that had happened the night before. In a short stretch of the 1900 block of South Union, 20-year-old Jake Arnett had been shot in the face, apparently as a result of a drug deal gone bad. IMPD had already arrested two teens connected with the incidence. Indianapolis’ SWAT team had been involved. That Thursday night had been Priority 1! Officer Ryan Dienhart had been on the scene, staying long after his shift had ended. Sometimes this comes with the territory. Even though the shooting had happened hours earlier, Dienhart felt it was important for IMPD to make a continued presence in the neighborhood that morning. He outlined Arnett’s trail after being shot: the pool of blood still on the ground beneath a vehicle parked at the curb, the front porch of a neighbor’s house where Arnett had sought help, and finally a short frenzied run to Arnett’s own home across the street where he collapsed in a bathtub.

“Kids killing kids. And over what! A little marijuana.” Officer Dienhart shook his head.

The downtown buildings held a presence as the patrol car rolled along East Street and the corridors of Fountain Square and Garfield Park. We had no idle time, bouncing from one call to the next: domestic disturbances; car over an embankment; shoplifting; a runaway situation; and a high speed run to a business robbery on East Street that sucked me back into my seat as the sirens wailed. Vehicles did get out of our way, but a little too slow for my taste. Later Officer Deinhart gave a tour of houses and businesses undergoing renovation along the stretch of East Street, ultimately giving hope for the future. Look at the transformation of Fountain Square!

We bounced over to section 10 where my wife Laura was riding with Officer Kory Dickerson. Even though there were only four patrol cars that day assigned to Dienhart’s zone, they will intermingle between sections as needed. We ended up in the Twin Aire area on Prospect Street and the former Citizens Coke Plant where the new Marion County Jail & Sheriff’s office will be built. It was a pile of rubble from demolition. I grew up an inner city kid, showing Officer Dienhart my former School 21 and neighborhood on the other side of the grounds of the former Twin Aire Drive-in.

“Our presence has to be persistent and strategic. That’s what will bring progress.”

What is the reality for an IMPD officer on the streets? On many occasions it is not so pretty. A big challenge these days is breaking misconceptions about police in general which has been generated by negative media. Reality? Police officers are like you and I. They put one pant leg on at a time, have friends, spouses, kids, hopes, dreams and desires. They also have a very dangerous job. Do you ever question when you leave for work in the morning whether you will return at the end of the day? They may not admit it, but it’s always in the back of their mind.

At a traffic stop, I sat in the car watching Officer Deinhart deal with a motorist (no license). A young lady stopped on the sidewalk and was watching very closely. She also appeared to be filming on her cellphone. Deinhart had a few choices for the motorist that definitely would have ruined her day, yet chose to follow her home where she would park the car. The observer on the sidewalk approached and thanked Officer Deinhart for his courtesy and friendliness. That comment made him feel great!

“What any officer needs to learn is to gain respect for the reality of life on the streets,” Officer Ryan Deinhart summed up. “It humbles you very fast!”

Stay safe out there guys!