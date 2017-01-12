Haunts & Jaunts: I only have eyes for you

A life together doesn't necessarily end. Photo provided by Laura Hinton

I only have eyes for you.

“My love must be a kind of blind love. I can’t see anyone but you. Sha bop sha bop..”

The Flamingos I Only Have Eyes for You, 1959

I’m taking my wife Laura through my DVD library of television series that have had some personal impact on me. We are currently going through 7 seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At the end of season 2 was the episode “I Only Have Eyes for You,” with the accompanying song from the Flamingos. It doesn’t take much to trigger my thought process (songs often do it) toward a bigger picture. Or, come to the conclusion that there’s really such a thing as soulmates.

Close couple deaths-spouses that die within hours or days of each other-always gets news attention. Millions outlive their spouses for many years after their death, but it’s those that go together that raises eyebrows. One study concluded that within three months after one spouse dies, the odds are (30 – 90 percent) the other will follow. That is, of course, if they make it that initial three months.

Coincidence? Possibly. Or does love really last together, even beyond death? Looking at it spiritually, can two souls be so closely tied together that death will not break them apart? Are they inseparable in death as they once were in life? Pretty much. Again… it’s a matter of true soulmates.

Singer Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash died within four months of each other. NFL quarterback Doug Flutie’s father and mother died from heart attacks within one hour of each other. And countless other stories of folks from the non celebrity world. It isn’t just husbands and wives, but also family members. Just recently actress Debbie Reynolds passed away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died. Debbie’s son stated his mom died of a broken heart. I believe so.

There is a medical condition called Broken Heart Syndrome that may very well factor into close deaths. Extreme grief produces stress hormones-including adrenaline-causing the left side of the heart to balloon in size. The right side overcompensates. It’s a heart attack, yet not in the traditional sense. It all starts with the mind working out (or not) the emotions of someone close to you passing away. Can we will ourselves to die? Many believe we can!

When elderly couples die together it is seen as sweet and reassuring. However, when it happens to young couples it’s always looked upon as tragic. It happens, regardless the age. A broken heart is a broken heart.