Haunts & Jaunts: Christmas 2016

Posted December 22, 2016 in Articles, Authors, Community, Haunts & Jaunts, Haunts & Jaunts, Rick Hinton By Rick Hinton

Christmas 2016: Holidays can be complicated

Christmas 2016…where does the time go? After an abnormally warm fall we find ourselves in a wonderland of snow (minimal I know, but still snow), bitter cold, gratefully past the treacherous “Black Thursday” that hovers on the day after Thanksgiving, lights and decorations, Christmas music, and that feel….

Christmas? The feel? Well, it’s the feel of family, friends, relationships, hopes and dreams that will push us forward into 2017. Being a part of a family is certainly what you make of it, however, it’s the ties that bind, leading us forward into ultimately who we become. For me, Christmas defines and reinforces sense of family—near and far, lost and re-found!

For our families, during this holiday season, it can be complicated. Many are still among us, and will share in the Christmas festivities: gorging on a meal and opening presents. Many, however, do not have this opportunity, either presently in healthcare facilities, passed away in 2016 or many years before. Their run in the sun has ended (as cycles dictate), and photographs and memories are a comfort and reminder they had once lived a life with a calling and influence all their own. While not physically present for Christmas of 2016, in many ways they live on. Memories are a powerful animal! My mother passed on July 31 of 2014. She never saw that year’s Christmas. Being bed-ridden for the preceding four years—in a mild state of dementia and denial—however, she was always lucid enough during the month of December to insist that her “family” had a Christmas present to open under the tree on that dawn of Christmas morning. That was my mother… and memories I will always cherish!

There’s the “supernatural” birth of our savior Jesus Christ. It’s becomes a part of family tradition (at least mine) to acknowledge that fact. Is the calendar correct that His birth occurred during this time period? Most likely not, but does it really matter? No. I don’t particularly care about the actual date, only the confidence in that it happened!

And there’s Santa… Was there really a Saint Nick? Yes, there was. Our childhood engulfed us with his annual visit and presents under the tree. Christmas morning dawned with the childhood wonder that something beyond the ordinary had occurred while we slept. Never mind the logistics of how that had happened over the course of one night. You explain it to the young ones. Keep up the tradition. Santa is real, you just have to believe. It’s a family thing!

Merry Christmas to one and all!