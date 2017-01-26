Haunts & Jaunts: Breaking the cycle

Posted January 26, 2017
By Rick Hinton

Breaking the cycle

I find myself wondering, in the matter of ghost hunting, what it really is we’re trying to accomplish. Are we not striving for something just out of reach? Will this uncertainty continue on and on? And, does this continue until we finally decide we’ve had enough, pack away our equipment and move on to healthier aspects of life? My wife Laura and I’ve thought about and discussed this for the past year. It’s a legitimate realization. Have we been wasting our time?

Are there elements of the supernatural—beyond any realm of understanding—we try to piece together during our stroll through life as paranormal investigators? Yes, there are. Yet, do we fully grasp the implications? No, we do not, but like to tell ourselves we have. Theories are theories, and there’s truckloads of them regarding ghosts, spiritual entities and things swirling just beneath the shadow of darkness. This only adds one piece to a larger puzzle, most likely not solved in our lifetime. The trek of a paranormal investigator is a road of uncertainty: no clear definition, and certainly no sense of resolution! I suppose it depends on how you look upon it, and your origin as a paranormal investigator….

If your paranormal education is the result of watching a season of television’s Ghost Hunters then I suppose that is a start (many have done so), but at the same time not really realistic. Television is television—production and performance—and being so, is all based on a good chill and ratings. They HAVE to find ghosts or the show won’t survive. For us common, non-celebrity investigators, this is not the real world.

Paying paranormal venues are big business! On any given weekend they rake in the cash. Some are legitimately haunted, while others are all hype. It’s a good training ground for the new investigator, but after a while you need to examine where true priorities lie. If you are in it for just an adrenaline rush, then by all means, open your wallet and spend the early morning hours listening to your car tires hum along the interstate as you return home to collapse in your bed. The next day is usually a fog.

I did this for years. No more! I got out of it what I wanted for the experience. I no longer pay to investigate the paranormal.

Laura and I’ve been dormant in 2016 from the investigative cycle, choosing instead to recharge our batteries, regain a normal sleep cycle, and discussions of where we want to go with all of this. The talks still continue…