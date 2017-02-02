Haunts & Jaunts: Adjusting the cycle

Posted February 2, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Haunts & Jaunts, Haunts & Jaunts, Nicole Davis By Rick Hinton

Another night in the life of Laura Hinton. Photo by Rick Hinton Another night in the life of Laura Hinton. Photo by Rick Hinton

Adjusting the cycle.

Talking is vital to any relationship, especially in a marriage. Communication is key to defining where you’ve been, reflections of such, and where you hope to end up. Couples do, well, couple things, experiencing the good and bad together, and learning a few things in the process. They’re those couples having individual interests. That’s alright. But, also those that do everything together. Laura and I hunt ghosts. It’s a 24/7 situation where we have, as a couple, discovered strengths (individually and collaterally), yet also a few weaknesses along the journey as well. Regarding paranormal investigations, it all boils down to the path traveled thus far, and this very same path going forward. Are we where we want (or need) to be?

Is it time to put on the brakes and develop another hobby?

We have enjoyed this road less traveled, met some great people who have become close friends, and had the opportunity to check out historical locations. As a history buff, this has resonated with me on a personal level. We have been to genuine ‘haunted’ locations that shattered our core beliefs of the comfort-ability of normal day to day life, leaving what exists just beneath. The “Why” and “How” was never made clear, so we delved a little deeper. Did we make inroads towards coming to some scientific explanation for what we experienced? Possibly, but most likely not. The paranormal doesn’t give up its secrets easily.

There are locations that have affected us, yet we will return to (even if it means paying) because in some strange way they have become “family,” and a piece of a bigger picture: a former school building in Ohio (Poasttown); a certain former Odd Fellows Hall in Converse, Indiana; a former opera house in Illinois (where Laura got the best Class A audio response that I’ve ever heard); and the former sanitarium in Louisville, Kentucky-Waverly Hills-where, to this date, I’ve had the most dramatic paranormal encounters(a figure in the death tunnel, shadow figures on the upper floors, and a doppelganger experience) in my short career. I could conceivably liberate my wallet of a $100 for Laura to experience the historical ramifications of this location! Just maybe….

However, there comes a time when you need to question what you are dealing with. THIS has been the topic of our discussions. Are ghosts and spirits just a flash from the past, or is something more sinister involved? Quite possibly we are not dealing with what we think we are. And being such, it becomes a whole new ball game!

Something to think about.