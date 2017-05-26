Guarding the grill

Beech Grove Police deputy chief and captain prepare White Castle hamburgers for National Hamburger Month

Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Michael Maurice and Captain Robert Mercuri grilled, packaged and served hamburgers for an hour at the Emerson Avenue White Castle on May 22.

In celebration of National Hamburger Month, White Castle and the Beech Grove Police Department had a little fun with local customers as the restaurant offered a 10

percent discount while the police were trained in hamburger preparation.

“We want to be partners with the police department so we

can have a safe environment and area around here in Beech Grove,” said General Manager Sirenia Halliburton. “This is our first one with the Beech Grove Police Department. It’s a great day. These are great, happy police officers. They’re doing an excellent job. It’s better than I expected. They’re fast learners. Especially Deputy Chief Maurice. He acts like he’s worked here before. Mercuri, he needs a little more training.”

Halliburton said the restaurant hopes to invite the police again, and is planning an event with the Southport Police Department, with a toy drive, for July.