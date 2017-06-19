Groundbreaking for $50 Million Franciscan Health Complex Slated for June 29

Development of Micro-Hospital Signals New Model in Healthcare Delivery

Franciscan Health has big plans to go smaller with a new model of hospital, emergency center and outpatient care to meet the healthcare needs of the fast-growing population of Johnson County.

That model is the $50 million, 108,000-square-foot Franciscan Health Stones Crossing micro-hospital, emergency center and outpatient medical complex, located at 1703 West Stones Crossing Road at State Road 135 in Greenwood and neighboring communities.

“Franciscan Health is committed to providing high-quality healthcare with convenient access to those we serve,” said James Callaghan, MD, president and CEO. “Our micro-hospital is a model of value-based care and focuses on providing the right kind of care at the right time – and at the right location for patients.”

As construction prepares to get under way, Franciscan Health will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29.

The fully licensed micro-hospital and emergency center near Bargersviile and Center Grove will feature eight inpatient rooms. It will provide many of the same services found at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Mooresville – each located some 12 miles away northeast and southwest of the planned site, respectively – but on a smaller scale.

The emergency center will have several exam rooms, full imaging services and lab support. The benefit of this facility will be shorter wait times and, if necessary, the means to stabilize patients if more acute emergency care or hospital admission is required.

The three-story medical complex (which includes the micro-hospital and emergency center), will provide a wide range of outpatient and other specialty services, including:

· Diagnostic imaging center (MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray)

· Rehabilitation services for physical, occupational and speech therapies

· Clinical lab services

· Specialty clinic offering orthopedics, orthopedic sports medicine, breast care specialists, dermatology

· Family medicine and internal medicine physician offices

· Pediatrics clinic

· OB/GYN physician offices

· Medical spa (massage therapy, body sculpting and hydrafacial services)

· Vein center

· Mammography

· Bone density testing

· Café

· Conference center for community events and meetings

Construction of Franciscan Health Stones Crossing campus is expected to be completed in late fall 2018.