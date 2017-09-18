Greenwood moves forward on redesign for storied downtown park

Old City Park project to improve walkability, add space for community gathering

The Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) on Tuesday approved city officials to move forward with design for a completely reimagined Old City Park. The park, nestled in the heart of downtown Greenwood, will receive a number of upgrades and enhancements.

One of the most prominent new features will be a promenade – designed for both pedestrians and bicyclists – providing access from Madison Ave. to Meridian Street. It will also connect to the planned expansion of Pleasant Creek Trail providing a path into Craig Park and the Greenwood Amphitheater.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers first revealed plans during his State of the City address earlier this year. He says the feedback has been tremendously positive, with residents highlighting additional walkability, connectivity, green space and community gathering places.

“A high quality of life leads to community success and growth, attracting an educated workforce and the companies seeking to locate amongst such talent,” Myers said. “This will be a dynamic public space, providing walkability and connectivity within Greenwood’s core.”

Other elements of the project include:

· A new public parking lot with permeable pavers and a rain garden

· Creek bank and landscape improvements

· Terraced amphitheater

· Multipurpose event lawn

· Playground improvements

Plans also include a new road connecting Surina Way to Market Plaza and the replacement of a century-old sewer. Machledt Drive, the current road through Old City Park, will be repurposed to direct traffic into the new public parking lot.

RDC President Brent Tilson says the project continues momentum for the revitalization of downtown Greenwood.

“The development and progress happening in downtown Greenwood is remarkable, and we’re only just getting started,” said Tilson. “Our commission will continue its strategic investment throughout Old Town as these investments are generating huge returns.”