Greenwood opens third roundabout just in time for start of school

Smith Valley/Yorktown Roundabout will ease congestion, improve traffic safety and improve intersection aesthetics

Greenwood City officials, business leaders and community members today celebrated the completion of the Smith Valley/Yorktown Roundabout project, a nearly $1 million endeavor that is the city’s third roundabout. Construction on the roundabout started in May 2017 and reopened to traffic on time, ready for back to school traffic, including the grand opening of the nearby Greenwood Middle School.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers says he is proud of the on time completion of the roundabout.

“The completion of the Smith Valley/Yorktown roundabout just in time for the new school year will greatly improve traffic safety by eliminating congestion and backups in this area during the busy morning and afternoon commutes,” said Myers.

Major highlights of the project include:

· Timing the roundabout construction project over school summer break reduced the traffic volume in the area, allowed complete closure of the project and increased the safety of the crews.

· The new roundabout will improve traffic capacity along Smith Valley Road and increase safety for vehicles turning from the adjacent residential areas.

· A new pedestrian crossing for Smith Valley Road while the old intersection did not have a safe means to cross.

Greenwood Community School Superintendent Dr. Kent DeKoninck participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony and praised the City’s cooperation with the school district.

“The city did an excellent job of coordinating this project over summer break and we are thrilled that this intersection is improved and back open in time for the start of school on Monday,” said DeKoninck.

City Engineer Daniel Johnston noted that the completion of the Smith Valley/Yorktown Roundabout when partnered with the improvements to Worthsville Road and the Main Street/Averitt Roundabout should significantly improve east-west traffic across Greenwood.

“The city has invested heavily in improvements to its east-west corridors and it is showing dividends with increased traffic flow and less congestion in these areas,” said Johnston.

Though the roundabout will be open, drivers should be aware of work crews on site during fall of 2017 performing final landscaping tasks.

The city plans additional improvements to key east-west corridors in coming years, including: a unique roundabout design at Smith Valley Road and Madison Avenue, improvements to Worthsville Road from Honey Creek to US 31, and to Worthsville Road from County Road 250 East to County Road 300 East.