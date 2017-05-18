Greenwood Meadows residents are escorted to Senior Prom by high schoolers

May 18, 2017 Nicole Davis

Violet Hawley is named Prom Queen.
Kaitlyn Slagged, of Perry Meridian High School, and Joe Gideon.
Leonor Alar and her son, Boyet Caparas.

Smiles were endless as Greenwood Meadows residents entered into the Senior Prom on May 16. Female guests received a special escort to the event by members of the Center Grove High School football team, two Perry Meridian High School wrestlers. Dinner was followed by dancing with music from a local jazz band, with the prom king and queen crowned and a prom court recognized. Two prom events were held in the American Senior Community building, a second for the residents of Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care. The event was held during National Nursing Home Week.

Jerald Cosey, executive director, dances with residents throughout the night.