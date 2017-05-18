Greenwood Meadows residents are escorted to Senior Prom by high schoolers

Smiles were endless as Greenwood Meadows residents entered into the Senior Prom on May 16. Female guests received a special escort to the event by members of the Center Grove High School football team, two Perry Meridian High School wrestlers. Dinner was followed by dancing with music from a local jazz band, with the prom king and queen crowned and a prom court recognized. Two prom events were held in the American Senior Community building, a second for the residents of Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care. The event was held during National Nursing Home Week.