Greenwood expands Westside Park

City increases green space and expands connectivity with latest land purchase

The city of Greenwood continues to expand its green space and connectivity with its recent land purchase. Last month, Greenwood finalized the purchase of a 4.07 acre parcel of land located at 859 West Main Street just west of U.S. 31 in Greenwood and across the street from existing Westside Park. Purchase of the wooded parcel helps further the Parks and Recreation Department’s goal of creating connectivity throughout the City.

“We couldn’t be more excited to purchase such a nice wooded parcel of land. The proximity to Westside Park and the ability to connect the two green spaces while preserving mature old growth hardwood trees is very important for the Parks Department,” said Rob Taggart, Director of Parks and Recreation for Greenwood.

Pleasant Run Creek flows through the newly purchased property, adding to its natural beauty and further the city’s century long commitment to preserving and expanding green space along its creek corridors. To date, Greenwood has preserved over 90 acres of land along its creeks. The Parks Department hopes to use the new property to expand its trail system and create active recreation activities, including a potential mountain bike trial.

“A mountain bike trial will add another great recreational amenity to the city while preserving the natural environment of the Park. As the city grows, it is important to continue to grow our amenities and expand our greenspaces, making Greenwood a great place to live and play,” said Mayor Mark W. Myers.

Since the start of 2017, Greenwood has added 14.57 acres of park space. Other recent additions include 10 acres for Grassy Creek Park off of Stop 18 Road and a half acre parcel at 201 South Meridian which is currently under construction as part of a new trail project connecting the Amphitheater to Old City Park.