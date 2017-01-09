Greenwood city, school finalize agreement on middle school property

Posted January 9, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Business Announcements, Community By Nicole Davis

City of Greenwood, School Corporation finalize agreement for 19-acre downtown middle school property

New middle school construction on schedule, slated to open for 2017 school year

The City of Greenwood and Greenwood Community School Corporation have finalized terms of the purchase agreement for the current Greenwood Middle School property. The city will purchase the 19-acre property – located at 523 S. Madison Ave. in downtown Greenwood – for $1 million.

Mayor Mark W. Myers says the property presents a rare opportunity for a city with Greenwood’s large population and established history.

“It’s not often a property of this size, in the heart of a downtown, becomes available to be reimagined,” said Myers. “Old Town’s resurgence continues to gain momentum, and this is another important milestone. The potential for this property is off the charts, and we plan to tap into every last bit.”

A new, state-of-the-art middle school on Greenwood’s southwest side is currently under construction and scheduled to be ready for operation prior to the 2017-2018 school year. The new building will hold more students and provide additional opportunities for sports, music and other extracurricular activities.

“It’s an exciting time for Greenwood Community Schools,” said Superintendent Kent DeKoninck. “We have the best teachers in the state, highly regarded programs in academics, athletics and co-curricular activities, and just this week several of our schools were awarded the highest accountability grade from the Indiana Department of Education. This property has served us well and will now serve the entire community.”

The agreement, executed for the city by the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC), allows for an extended period of occupancy given any unforeseen delays with the new middle school. However, construction has moved along well due to a warm fall season.

RDC President Brent Tilson discussed the benefits for all parties involved.

“This is a win-win-win,” said Tilson. “The middle school will have a brand new home, the city will possess an asset with transformative potential, and Greenwood citizens will enjoy the many benefits of economic development, including more job opportunities, increased property values and exponential community investment.’

City officials say ideas for the property are still being discussed.