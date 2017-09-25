Greenwood named to 2017 “Best Places to Live in America” by Money magazine.

Ranking indication of Greenwood’s high quality of life and strong economic outlook

Citing Greenwood’s family friendly atmosphere, low housing prices, and excellent park system, MONEY magazine named Greenwood as one of “The Best Places to Live in America” for 2017. Greenwood officials and citizens are thrilled with this recognition by a national publication.

“Our secret is out! I have always known our City was a great place to live, work and raise a family. The parks and trails, the booming local economy, and friendly people are what makes me proud to call Greenwood home. This recognition reinforces our focus on creating community assets and quality of life amenities and we are honored to receive it,” said City of Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers.

Each year MONEY Magazine compiles a “Best Place” list of towns and cities across the country based on communities that boast healthy economies, affordable homes, and a high quality of life. Greenwood ranks 22 on the list nationally and is the 8th ranked city in the Midwest.

Greenwood’s multiple shopping and dining destinations, 271 acres of recreational space including Freedom Springs Aquatic Center and Greenwood Community center, historic downtown, and low cost of living all contributed to the City’s ranking.

Additional factors contributing to Greenwood’s success include its low unemployment rate and high projected job growth. City officials have worked hard over the years to attract and retain quality businesses that offer competitive salaries and a long term commitment to the community.

“This accolade confirms that Greenwood is the place to be on the south side of Indy. It is a testament to our small town values and world class quality of life. We are excited about continuing to build on this tradition,” stated Greenwood Redevelopment Commission President Brent Tilson.