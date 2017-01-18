Govt. Watchdog: Greenwood/Southport Jan. 16 Council

Greenwood Common Council

Meeting January 16

What happened: Resolution 17-03 passes first reading 5-3. Ordinance 17-05 was introduced to the council.

What it means: Resolution 17-03 will give tax abatements to Scannell Properties #293 for their property located on Chaney Avenue. They plan to redevelop the property into a 232,500 square foot speculative warehouse.

Ordinance 17-05 will prohibit truck (defined as a semi-trailer truck cab with or without a trailer) traffic on the following streets: Main Street between Emerson Avenue and U.S. Highway 31; Alexander Street between Airport Parkway and Country Aire Lane; and (3) Country Aire Drive between Country Aire Lane and Emerson Avenue.

What’s next: Resolution 17-03 will appear before the council for its second reading and Ordinance 17-05 will go for its first reading Feb. 8.

Southport City Council

Meeting, Jan. 16

What happened? Ordinance 16.10.07 was approved on third reading. Resolutions 3, 4, 5 and 6 were approved. Ordinance 17.01.01 was approved on first reading.

What it means: Ordinance 16.10.07 is in regards to weed and rank vegetation, aimed to clean up Southport.

Ordinance 17.01.01 is an amendment to the ordinance on annual compensation of police, so that the police chief salary reflects pay for annual health insurance package.

What happened? Resolution 2 was approved, upon lengthy discussion.

What it means: Resolution 2 establishes RDC Special Taxing District Bonds. The Southport Redevelopment Commission has been working with Partnership for Affordable Housing to develop a senior living complex on the property which has been vacant many years. In case PAH’s agreement with the landowner does not come to fruition, the RDC is seeking the option to purchase the property through a bond, in the maximum amount of $310,000, not to exceed 5 percent annual interest. This will raise taxes approximately $50 per household. Balance on the property is $284,000. “Part of the problem is we depended totally on the developers,” said Duane Langreck, RDC president. “PAH has been in the process of this for two years… We have had no control or no leverage.” He later continued, “We need to take control of our own destiny.” If the PAH deal falls through at the end of the month, the city will close on the property by the end of February. They will give PAH six months to purchase it, but will immediately begin to market the property.

The audience spoke, the majority, in favor of this bond.

“I am begging this community to move forward. We have a fighting chance,” said Jane Haganman, retired owner of Southport Antique Mall which neighbors the property the city is looking to purchase.

“The GSBA (Greater Southside Business Alliance) is all in favor of the city and we’re supporting you on this,” said Kevin Wheeler, owner of Cardinal Insurance.

“I don’t know how many people here remember how the concrete plant got put in the middle of a residential area that was well established. If you don’t control that land, then you’re putting something like that, that people (on that street) live with for years,” Marilyn Mayfield, lifelong resident of Southport.

“That property has been a negative on that whole section from the train tracks to Madison… Tonight is about the most important meeting I think this council will have… That property is so key to the future.” said Wendall Adams, RDC member.

In brief…

– A public hearing was held prior to the council meeting. Amy Miller from Cornerstone Grant Management discussed the grant application for the Community Center Remodel Project. The Southport Community Center was first constructed in 1974. Langreck said with the police station and government offices relocating to a new facility later this year, there is a need to remodel the community center to better fit the city and community’s needs. Miller asked for letters of support from the community. The city will be notified by July 1 if they receive this federal grant or not.

– Made an arrest on New Year’s Eve, an incident where the officers had to use Narcan.