Gov’t: Greenwood, Southport meetings May 15

Greenwood Common Council

Meeting, May 15

What happened: Resolution 17-07 passes second reading, and Ordinance 17-28 was introduced to the Council and passed both first and second reading.

What it means: Resolution 17-07 looks to establish an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) in Southpoint Business Park at 600 Graham Road. Shear, the current land owner intends to construct a 143,000 square foot concrete building and a 260,400 square foot concrete building for use as a spec building.

Ordinance 17-28 will designate no parking on Broadway Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

What’s next: Ordinance 17-28 and Resolution 17-07 will go into effect.

Southport City Council

Meeting, May 15

What happened? Resolution 2017-10 was approved. Ordinance 17.05.01 was approved on first reading.

What it means: The resolution elects to join the Public Employees’ Retirement Fund (PERF) as administered by the Indiana Public Retirement System.

Ordinance 17.05.01 establishes no parking in areas such as: the north side of South Street from Walnut on the East to Madison on the west. This will help the police department enforce the no parking regulations.

What’s next? The ordinance will undergo second reading at the next council meeting.

In brief…

– Councilor Shara Hostetler presented a Certificate of Excellence to 47-year Southport resident Lillie Burris for her work in fine arts. One of Burris’ paintings will be hung in the city center.