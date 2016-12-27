Giving back to the arts at Center Grove

Posted December 27, 2016 in Around Town, Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus By Nicole Davis

Nick and Kathleen Pearson with their son, Gabriel. Nick and Kathleen Pearson with their son, Gabriel.

Center Grove grad and current teacher, Nick Pearson, invests in program that shaped him

By Erin Handy

Nick Pearson has always had a passion for music performance. He is currently one of the choral directors at Center Grove Middle School North, but in May 2006, he was just graduating from Center Grove High School.

He was an active member of the Center Grove Choir and Theater Departments, even continuing to direct the music for the theater productions now. He came to the Center Grove School Corporation as a freshman in high school and immediately joined the choir department, and then auditioned for the plays. He was an avid member of Surround Sound and then Sound System, while he also starred in many of the musical productions.

Recently Nick played Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the high school production of Guys and Dolls, which had been done before when he was a freshman in high school, where he participated in the chorus. As he said, “It has been interesting to be a part of both productions.”

He is has been married to Kathleen Pearson, also a teacher at Center Grove Middle School North in 7th grade language arts, since 2013. They have a one-year-old son named Gabriel. They are active members of the community and Nick says he enjoys giving back to the departments he enjoyed so much as a student, helping to continue their tradition of excellence.

What’s some advice you wish someone had given you when you were younger?

The first thing that comes to mind is to be humble. In my experience, the most talented people are also the most humble. Oftentimes those whom we view as the utmost professionals still behave as learners, continually striving to better themselves. I know when I was young(er), I thought I had it all figured out. In my mind, I knew everything: the intricacies of music theory and vocal pedagogy, the best ways of teaching, how to manage finances, etc. Now I understand that I knew virtually nothing in the grand scheme of things, and still don’t. It seems like every day there is some new knowledge to be attained, a new endeavor to pursue, or a new teacher to learn from. I look back at some of the ways I viewed things when I was in high school and want to slap some sense into myself.

In your school-age years, is there a person who had a significant impact on you? Who and why?

Several people have had an impact on me in some way or another. My parents had the biggest impact on me as I was growing up. They instilled in me my basic beliefs and principles. I know I have a lot of my parents in me to this day; for example, I have my mother’s compassion and my father’s sense of humor. I still can’t get my wife to laugh at my jokes, but I won’t stop trying.

Of course there are many teachers who had an impact on me as well. I have Chris Pratt to thank for convincing me to go to Center Grove. Had he not provided me the opportunity to join Sound System, I may not have gone to Center Grove at all and, as a result, may not have ended up teaching here. I must also thank Kathleen Kersey for teaching me to get out of my comfort zone. It really wasn’t until I was involved in theatre (I spelled it the English way for you, Kers) that I came out of my shell. I was extremely shy, and I struggled talking to people until I participated in the shows at CG. So for her teachings both on and off the stage, I thank her.

What do you do in your free time?

My favorite thing to do in my free time is to spend it with my beautiful wife and 10-month-old son. The love and joy they bring to my life is incomparable. I also enjoy spending time with my nephews whenever I can. My guilty pleasure is researching cars. I know I drive my family nuts with the latest car news and info, but they take it graciously. I am by no means an expert, but if you want to find a good deal or need advice about which car to purchase, feel free to give me a call. I am an avid movie watcher, although I admit I don’t see them as often as I used to because my priorities have changed. I am also a cantor and choir director at my church, and it’s a thrill getting to help out with the music ministry. I really enjoy comedy as well. Currently, my favorite comedian is Jim Gaffigan, but there are so many talented comedians out there.

What are some goals you’d like to accomplish in the coming years?

The first goal I can think of is to be a good dad. That may sound like a cliché answer, but my wife and I both have fantastic parents. In hindsight, it’s hard to believe all of the sacrifices they made for their kids, and I want to work hard each day to match the example they set for us.

I want to increase my knowledge in music education as well. I have the pleasure of working with some really talented people in my field whom I continue to learn from on a regular basis. I think the best teachers are also some of the best learners, and I will strive to be just that.

Hopefully I can also get into song writing. I have done some of it in the past, but it would be nice to do it on a more regular basis. I need to continue to brush up my piano skills, and I keep telling myself that “one of these days I’m going to learn the guitar,” but still haven’t gotten around to it.

Lastly I want to improve who I am as a person. I can always work to be better, as we all can. It seems our country is divided right now, and people don’t agree on much. I don’t use social media nearly as much as I used to because there is so much hate and negativity out there. I want there to be a change in the way we treat one another as human beings. I am nowhere near perfect, nor will I ever be, but I choose to believe that being kind in little ways can make a big difference. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have received, and I am thankful to the Lord for all of His blessings.