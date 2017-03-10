Haunts & Jaunts: Ghostly encounters?

Posted March 10, 2017
By Rick Hinton

Approximately half of Americans participating in surveys claim to believe in ghosts, demons, hauntings and the supernatural world. Each year at Halloween an emphasis is placed upon the dark renderings of spooks and goblins. A time to celebrate? Yet, it comes to reason that the other half in these surveys do not believe in such. They claim there are many factors for the presence of ghostly activities:

Our own minds playing tricks upon us. It could be a medication issue? Or, many times it amounts to people’s minds creating situations that can be mistaken for paranormal activity. This allows us the option of interpreting these events as “ghosts.” Perhaps it may be a fright of the unknown? Another theory is some sort of psychic projection of the mind?

Way too many paranormal television shows, movies or books? Do people need to embrace in something other than a perceived mundane life?

The fact remains, after years and years of paranormal investigations, we have yet to confirm what a ghost/spirit actually is. Consequently, if it does have physical or spiritual characteristics that can be properly measured, that thus far has eluded us! There is no scientific evidence there is a spiritual world for departed spirits to pass into, unless, you consider what the Bible has to say about it all. You should. We all pass to Judgment, however, that hasn’t happened yet. And Heaven lies in our future.

The Bible states “Man is destined to die once, and then comes judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27) Yes, there are ghostly encounters throughout the holy scripture, but nowhere does it state that the spirits of deceased humans have the ability to hang in limbo about the physical earth. After death, there is no in between area that a spirit falls into. The Bible is very specific about spiritual beings that are either good (Angels) or very bad (Demons). Angels are good and faithful in their desire to serve God. Demons, however, are fallen Angels in open rebellion to God, and have been for a very long time! They are always evil in intent (on varying levels), destructive, and possess the ability of deception. This is the rub that has made me rethink everything I have believed over the years.

The investigation of the paranormal is an expensive hobby… one with, potentially, a suitcase full of equipment and drastically altered sleep patterns. And unless you’re a popular paranormal television star, hitting the book and lecture circuit, you won’t be making the rent or mortgage payments.

I have some thoughts on it all….