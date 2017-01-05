Gene Davis is awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

Posted January 5, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Beech Grove Marketplace, Cleveland Dietz II, Community, Features, Features / Focus By Nicole Davis

Erin Sheridan and Gene Davis, as Davis receives the Sagamore of the Wabash award. Erin Sheridan and Gene Davis, as Davis receives the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

Retired Beech Grove Police Officer Gene Davis is awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

By Cleveland Dietz II

Retired Beech Grove police officer Gene Davis was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash on Dec. 30. The governor of Indiana grants the distinction for “distinguished service to the state.” It is the highest honor the State awards. Erin Sheridan, deputy of administration for the State Auditor’s Office, nominated him.

“Words describing Mr. Davis when asked of friends and family—honest, reliable, courageous, persistent, a true leader,” Sheridan said during her presentation. “I personally admire Mr. Davis for his old-school sense of respect. He is a true gentleman and friend to his community.”

“I never had any thought whatsoever, any inkling that it was going to happen. I’m honored. That’s quite an award,” Davis said.

Davis joined the Beech Grove Police Department in 1971 as an auxiliary officer after serving two years in the Army. A year later, he was brought on full-time. Over the next 19 years, he rose to the rank of captain and served as head of investigations.

He was recognized as the city’s individual officer of the year in 1979 for “five years of dedicated service” on and off duty. During the same year, the Police League of Indiana presented him and five other officers with an officer of the year distinction for acts of heroism during a fire at a Best Western Motel in 1978.

Davis was off duty when he heard about the fire on his police scanner at home. When he arrived, he and another officer entered the building. Smoke covered the inside and there was no power. The officers knocked on doors and escorted guests out, then spent the night and most of the next morning helping the fire department.

“It was quite a large fire,” Davis said.

He retired from the BGPD in January 2001. He started at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department a week later and served as an internal affairs officer, in the garage, and, eventually, the armory. He retired July 2015.

He and his wife, Becky, have been married for 47 years and have two children. She’s also retired. The two spend their time traveling and enjoying retirement.