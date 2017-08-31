For many millennium, Garbanzo beans have been the most widely consumed legume in the world. Evidence suggests chickpeas were first cultivated in the Middle East around 7500 years BC. The popularity of chickpeas quickly spread all over the world, and the legume was soon grown and consumed in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Americans generally associate them with Humus or salad bars.

A good source of dietary fiber and magnesium, eating garbanzos lowers bad cholesterol, decreasing risk for both coronary heart disease and cardiovascular disease. A high-fiber diet prevents blood sugar levels from rising too rapidly after a meal, making them helpful for diabetics. Especially high in insoluble fiber, garbanzos can prevent digestive disorders such as diverticulosis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Mindfully track how much fiber you eat: adults need at least 25 grams daily for best health.

Low magnesium levels contribute more to heart disease than cholesterol or even saturated fat! The magnesium in garbanzo beans helps lower heart disease risk. Multiple studies reveal 80 percent of Americans are deficient in magnesium. Foods that contain lots of magnesium tend to be foods you dislike: dark leafy greens, plain nuts and seeds, lentils, whole grains and dark chocolate. Your motivation: about 610 K people die of heart disease in the United States every year – that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

Garbanzo beans are an excellent source of molybdenum and manganese, also a very good source of copper, phosphorus, folate, iron and zinc. Folate (folic acid), prevents spina bifida in expectant mothers. Combined with whole grains or whole grain pasta, provides a source of a clean, complete protein comparable to meat or dairy: Protein without the fat.



Inexpensive chickpeas can be used for making much, much more than just good, old hummus Fibrous chickpeas are a versatile ingredient used in soups and stews, curries, stir-fries, as crotons on salads, snacks and desserts. Eat them canned, dried or roasted, hot or cold.

We are learning how to eat all over again: to sustain our sacred holy temple properly, manage our energy, cultivate positive, loving habits and to allow food to nourish rather than punish ourselves. We should be grateful this info is coming forward. You can live disease free, my friends. You better believe me, when Beatle George Harrison and I sing, “that’s the way God planned it, that’s the way God wants it to be for you and me.” Sing along.