Funds for the fire

Posted January 12, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Beech Grove 9-year-old Jacob Hammer feels compelled to raise money for victims of the Gatlinburg fires

Beech Grove’s Jacob Hammer was devastated when he watched the news of the Gatlinburg fires on Nov. 28. It was his family’s vacation spot which they visit three or four times a year. People were being evacuated. Buildings and trees were on fire. But what’s a 9-year-old to do?

“I cried, I cried and I cried,” Jacob said. “I was very sad. In the mountains, in the Cherokee area, the road between Pigeon Forge, it was all on fire. People lost everything for no apparent reason.”

After learning what the word evacuation meant and that most of the people of Gatlinburg were able to get away, he felt better, but it wasn’t enough to comfort him.

Jacob took his piggy bank and dumped it into a bucket. He decided to sell a pair of shoes which no longer fit to raise money in support of victims of the fire.

“Being a parent, I thought he would fall asleep and forget about it,” said Jacob’s mom, Chrystal Hammer. “The next thing I know, he’s coming to me and saying I have $5 from my bus driver, $2 from my teacher. I said he’s not letting this go.”

He set a goal to raise $500. The family researched and decided that money would go to the Dollywood Foundation which was helping to raise funds in the aftermath.

Jacob sold his shoes to Brian Ludlow, owner of Indy Trading Post, who gave him $100 and told him to donate the shoes to a charity. As he was leaving the store, a customer who heard the exchange donated $5. Beech Grove teachers Mr. and Mrs. Mann donated $170 raised from the Euchre event they hold each December. Church members donated to his cause. Within two weeks, Jacob reached his goal.

“It’s done all on his own,” said Jacob’s dad, Jason Hammer. “It’s personal for him and I think that inspires people.”

As of Jan. 6, Jacob raised $1,115. He will continue his fundraising effort through the end of January.

“It makes me feel good,” Jacob said. “I want to do way more of it. In this case, it wasn’t their fault. They deserve everything back to the way it was normally.”

Those interested in contributing can send donations to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5335 W. Hanna Ave., Indianapolis IN 46221, Attn: Jacob’s Fundraiser.