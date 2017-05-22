Frizzell: Local students receive first-ever educator scholarship

Local students planning to pursue a career in education are among the recipients of this year’s Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship, according to State Rep. Dave Frizzell (R-Indianapolis).

Frizzell supported legislation creating this scholarship program last year to help incentivize top-performing students to pursue a career teaching in Hoosier classrooms.

“In Indiana, we are always looking to provide our students with the best education possible,” Frizzell said. “The individuals receiving this scholarship have shown promise in becoming talented future educators. I am excited to see them complete their degrees and begin teaching our young Hoosiers.”

According to Frizzell, the Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship pays $7,500 per year for up to four years to students who obtain their teaching license and commit to teaching in Indiana for five consecutive years. The scholarship is available to 200 high-achieving high school and college students each year who either graduate in the top 20 percent of their class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

Over 600 students applied, and 200 scholarships were awarded to highly qualified students across the state, including these recipients from Johnson and Marion counties:

Johnson County

· Kara Nussbaum, Center Grove High School, Indiana Wesleyan University

· Emma Wolf, Center Grove High School, University of Indianapolis

Marion County

· Riley Hyatt, Southport High School, Indiana University Bloomington

· Danielle Keeler, Southport High School, Purdue University West Lafayette

“The Commission wants to congratulate all 200 of the students who were chosen to receive the Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said. “We were encouraged by the high-quality applicants and know these future teachers will have a positive impact in Indiana classroom.”

The 2018-2019 application will be available beginning in the fall. Visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher for more information.