Public invited to free transit workshop March 9 in Greenwood

Posted March 6, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community By The Southside Times

Now that the Marion County portion of the Indy Connect transit plan is moving forward, planners are shifting attention to conversations about improving transit in doughnut counties as well.

Indy Connect – the partnership of the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority, Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization and IndyGo – is hosting a workshop with transit planning expert Michelle Poyourow on March 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood. The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required at http://ow.ly/7gn6309rrxb.

“Whether you’re a transit fan or a transit skeptic, you’ll want to attend this workshop,” said Lori Kaplan, executive director of CIRTA. “We are looking at this as an opportunity to share best practices, but also to begin the community discussion about the counties contiguous to Marion County.”

The interactive workshop will cover principles of a good transit system, transit options for Greenwood, how new technologies (like Uber and driverless cars) fit into the mobility mix, and why transit is an important part of planning for roads and bridges.

WHAT: Let’s Talk About Transit workshop in Johnson County

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, March 9 (light lunch provided)

WHERE: Central Nine Career Center, 1999 U.S. 31 South, Greenwood

WHO: The public is invited

COST: Free, but registration is required at http://ow.ly/7gn6309rrxb

SPONSORS: Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority, Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization, Access Johnson County, Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Central Nine Career Center

A similar workshop will take place in Carmel on March 10 and in Lawrence Township on March 11. For details, visit http://indyconnect.org/events/.