Franklin Central High School hosts “Novel Conversations”

Posted February 28, 2017 in Around Town, Briefs, Community, In Our Schools By The Southside Times

The Franklin Central High School Creative Writing Club hosted Indiana poet, Adrian Matejka, on Tuesday for an “Author’s Luncheon” with 20 outstanding student writers, two creative writing class workshops, and a community “Meet & Greet” which included Mayor Joe Hogsett. Dignitaries from the Department of Education, Mayor’s Office, Franklin Township School Board, Franklin Road Library, Franklin Township Education Foundation, Superintendent Shaffer, English Department, and Principal Koers were there to support the Indiana Humanities “Novel Conversations” Program along with a library full of eager student writers!

Mr. Matejka has been awarded several notable literary awards such as being named a finalist for the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. Students in Mrs. Lisa Laker’s Creative Writing courses have been studying Mr. Matejka’s The Big Smoke, bringing the life of heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson, to life through poetry. His new book of poems about growing up in Indianapolis, Hearing Damage, will be out next month. Currently, he teaches creative writing at Indiana University. Check this poet out at adrianmatejka.com/

The Franklin Central High School Creative Writing Club and Sponsor Mrs. Laker gave thanks to Media Center Director Mrs. Andrea McKeeman, event benefactors, Dr. & Mrs. Beth King, as well as Mr. George Hanlin from the Indiana Humanities Council; also to Mayor Hogsett, who spoke and encouraged guests to support the Indiana Humanities. This literary experience was funded through the Indiana Humanities’ Council’s “Novel Conversations” and the Glick Fund.