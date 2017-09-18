Franklin Central Homecoming 2017

The Franklin Central High School Student Council along with Principal Kevin Koers are proud to announce the 2017 Homecoming Court: Freshman Prince Jonathan Baker; Princess Alexia Bowen; Sophomores Prince Brock Schooley; Princess Blythe Miller; Juniors Prince David Hopson ; Princess Cara Shaw, and Seniors King Candidates: Wyatt Crowel, Caleb Loobie, Eli Weeks, Cameron Wiegand, and Queen Candidates: Sophie Hood, Emily Horvath, Brooke Schmitt, Reilly Smith and Delaney Stevenson.

All community members are invited to the Annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Wanamaker on Wednesday, September 27th at 5:30 P.M to see this year’s Grand Marshall, Mrs. Barbara Fengya, lead the parade! This year’s Parisian theme is “Mon Amour the Flashes!” Many FTCSC clubs, teams, and community organizations will be participating as well as our new Superintendent, Dr. Hibbard, and the 2017 Marion County Queen and Princess, Kailtyn and Kelsey Kendall. The parade route begins at old Wanamaker Elementary and winds along Bazil Avenue, Post Road, and Southeastern Ave.; those roads will be shut down 30 minutes prior to the 5:30 P.M. parade start time for community members to line the streets and enjoy the parade!

“Fan Frenzy” with spirit days will take place all week at the high school outside the Media Center, concluding on Friday with the decades-long tradition of the FCHS Band, under the direction of Director Evan Cooper, playing the school song throughout all the school hallways! Also, SADD Club will be sponsoring a door decorating contest. The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at the September 29th varsity football game. Let’s go, Coach Lewis & Flashes’ Football! The Franklin Township Education Foundation will also be hosting its annual Homecoming Dinner in the Annex on the 29th. Student Council will end the week’s festivities with a semi-formal dance for all FC students on Saturday, September 30th from 7-9 p.m.