Franklin Central 2017 Homecoming Grand Marshall: Barb Fengya

The Franklin Central High School Student Council is proud to announce the 2017 Homecoming Grand Marshall, Mrs. Barb Fengya. Mrs. Fengya was nominated by the faculty and staff of Franklin Township Schools last spring. We look forward to seeing her lead the Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, September 27th starting at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Wanamaker and award the Homecoming School Spirit traveling trophy at the football game halftime show on September 29th. All Franklin Township Schools will be showcasing a spirited school float at the parade, and Bunker Hill Elementary will be featuring a “100 Year School-Celebration Anniversary” float. This year’s Homecoming theme is Parisian, “Mon Amour the Flashes!” We love the Flashes!

Student Council Officer, Lydia Laker, interviewed Mrs. Fengya on the first day of school, and we extend our gratitude to Mrs. Fengya for her significant contributions to Franklin Township over many decades!

Mrs. Fengya, what schools did you attend and what were you involved in while in high school?

I attended Franklin Twp. Schools from first grade through my senior year. I graduated from FCHS in 1963. I then attended Indiana State University and Indiana Central College, graduating from Indiana Central in 1976. I also earned my master’s degree from Indiana Central. I obtained my administrative license from IUPUI.

I was active in many extracurricular activities in high school: 4-H, Sunshine Society, Tri-Hi-Y, Yearbook Staff, Girls Athletic Association, Sigma Mu (science and math club), and Brain Game.

How many years did you teach at Franklin Central and what was your role in the school?

I taught biology, botany, zoology and chemistry at FCHS for 20 years. During that time I also served as Science Department Chairperson. I then was chosen to be Secondary Curriculum Director and served in that capacity for 12 years.

Your children and grandchildren attended Franklin Central, too. What are your best memories as a parent/grandparent of a Flash?

I am proud of the achievements of all of my children and grandchildren. Band contests, football games and talent shows were some of the activities my children and grandchildren participated in. I was proud to see them develop all of their gifts under the guidance of the fantastic staff of Franklin Township Schools.

Even though you are retired, you still give back to Franklin Township Schools and the Franklin Township Community. How do you serve?

I love to be involved in making Franklin Township a great place for people to live and flourish. I believe you are either part of the solution or you are part of the problem. Some of the places I volunteer are: 1) Franklin Twp. Education Foundation Board, 2) Franciscan Health, 3) God’s Bounty Food Pantry, and 4) I serve as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at New Bethel Baptist Church.

What does being nominated by the FTCSC teachers and staff to be the 2017 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall mean to you?

I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the teachers and staff to be the 2017 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. I love the Franklin Township School community and respect the dedication they all have to the children of Franklin Township. Thank you for remembering me in this special way.