Franciscan Health Senior Promise Offers Various Free Seminars to Public

Franciscan Health Senior Promise is poised to provide a variety of free programs geared to senior health, wellness and coping with maladies of aging.

All classes are held at the Senior Promise complex at 8778 S. Madison Ave., Indianapolis, just north of Greenwood Park Mall. They are free but registration is required because of limited space. Call (317) 528-8277.

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease

Friday, July 28, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This program is designed to help people understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional. Topics include the common causes of memory loss, risk factors and the importance of an accurate diagnosis.

Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research

Friday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.to 2:30 p.m.

For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Buy Safe RX

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Is it safe to buy prescription medicines online? Shopping online has never been easier … or riskier. Find out the do’s and don’ts of buying safe prescriptions online.

Coping With Memory Loss

Thursday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Almost all older adults struggle to some degree with memory loss. This reality can prove to be very challenging for kids and friends who support them. During this interactive conversation, participants will learn more about techniques to better understand their loved one and find ways to encourage and care for them in spite of this challenging period of life.

We Need to Talk

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The free program provides online information and in-person seminars to help families have those difficult conversations with family and loved ones about when to hang up the keys and stop driving.

Since 1987, Senior Promise has been keeping a pledge with more than 33,000 Central Indiana seniors. The program offers a variety of benefits and events to help those ages 55 and older stay in good health and prepare for the future.

Franciscan Insurance Services has licensed agents at its facilities in Indianapolis and Mooresville, all of whom provide counseling and advice about most insurance issues. To learn more call 877-883-6457 (Indianapolis) and (317) 834-9548 (Mooresville).