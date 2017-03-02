Are you heart attack proof?

Posted March 2, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Health, Health, Lifestyle, Living, Wendell Fowler, Wendell Fowler By Wendell Fowler

“With what we now know…we could see the last heart attack in America.” (CNN Sonja Gupta)

Each year about 735 K Americans suffers a heart attack (CDC). That’s roughly every 34 seconds. Rejoice: eating a diet composed of grains, beans, nuts and seeds, dark leafy greens, fresh garden produce, good fats and fiber are proven to prevent heart attacks. Friends, food has everything to do with heart health. And that’s the irony: most don’t care what they eat; overlooking that their beautiful holy temple is a gift and a responsibility.

Are you a super-sized junk food junkie ripe for a heart attack? Can’t handle plant foods? Awaken! Eat cleaner and closer to earth and exercise regularly and you’ll likely never have a heart attack. Not just for the aging, Harvard Medical School reports up to 10 percent of all heart attacks today occur under the age of 45. Due to a lifetime of lousy dietary education and poor diet (processed junk food), smoking, excessive cocktailing and a sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inflammation and obesity rates are steadily increasing.

Plant foods you must learn to love:

Legumes: 3-4 servings of legumes each week: lentils, kidney beans, Lima beans, chickpeas help remove LDL cholesterol.

Fresh produce: (green, red and yellow) 7-9 daily ½ cup portions of a combination of avocados, asparagus, pomegranate, cherries, blueberries, broccoli, persimmons, spirulina, cranberries and watermelon all have positive effects on the circulatory system and Clear arteries of plaque. Sweet potatoes, yellow squash, broccoli and carrots.

Dark leafy greens: Studies show 1 daily serving of green leafy vegetables and their sterols, magnesium and potassium, lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease by 11 percent. (The Adventist health study)

Deeply colored vegetables:

Whole grains fiber: The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends steel-cut oatmeal, oat bran, barley and rice bran are whole grains containing soluble fiber, binds to excess LDL cholesterol allowing it to pass from your temple. Whole grains contain magnesium, which dilates blood vessels, keeping blood pressure healthy.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts 3-4 weekly servings of nuts and seeds recommended by the AHA. Their omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help keep arteries healthy. Magnesium prevents plaque formation and keeps blood pressure steady. Only need a handful at a time. Nuts are high calorie.

Oil-fats: Unrefined, unheated coconut oil, avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil or flax and chia seed oil.

Nutritional yeast flakes: a source of B vitamins that can reduce death from strokes and heart disease.

Bon Appetite.