Four Johnson County residents receive governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award

Posted January 6, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Pictured from left, Retired Major General Martin Umbarger, John Price, Steve Bechman, Jeff Goben, Jennifer Tennell and Tom Thompson. Pictured from left, Retired Major General Martin Umbarger, John Price, Steve Bechman, Jeff Goben, Jennifer Tennell and Tom Thompson.

When Jeff Goben, Steve Bechman, Tom Thompson and Jennifer Tennell entered Stone Creek Dining Company on Dec. 28, they thought they were there to watch someone else be honored. Instead, these four Johnson County residents learned they were being presented with the Distinguished Hoosier Award from Governor Mike Pence.

The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors given by the State of Indiana to its citizens. The award is granted at the discretion of the governor to outstanding residents for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Since now Vice President-elect Pence couldn’t attend, former Johnson County Indiana State Representative, district 47, John Price presented Goben, Bechman, Thompson and Tennell with the award.

“I had been told this was an honor my former bank partner, Steve Bechman, was receiving and we were going as guests to honor him,” Goben said. “He thought the evening was for me being recognized for something. They did a good job of fooling us. I was extremely honored and humbled. It’s something I always enjoyed and love, giving back to the community, but to be recognized from the governor of the state of Indiana, and to be presented it by a long-time friend and customer John Price was a great honor.”

Price was responsible for nominating these individuals.

“Our awardees are very deserving of this award for their work with economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, charities, churches, service clubs and other organizations,” he said.

Tennell, Franklin resident, is executive director of the Johnson Memorial Hospital Foundation in Franklin and member of the Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County board of directors and of Rotary. The daughter of Price, she thought she was helping organize the event for him.

Goben, White River Township resident, is retired banker and co-founder of Heartland Community Bank which merged with Horizon. He is a member of the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, on the advisory board of Leadership Johnson County, involved with United Way of Johnson County and is a former chairman of the Greater Greenwood Chamber board of directors.

Bechman, Franklin resident, is market president of Horizon Bank in Franklin and also a co-founder of Heartland Community Bank which merged with Horizon. He is a former member of the Greater Greenwood Chamber board of directors, president of the Franklin Chamber Board, and had served on the board for the Baxter YMCA, Greenwood Senior Citizens and served with the Rotary Club of Greenwood. He is still involved with United Way, on the board of the Franklin United Methodist Community and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

Bechman and Goben both are involved with the Johnson County Community Foundation where there is a scholarship in their name which is awarded to high school students who give back in their community.

Thompson, Center Grove area resident, is co-owner and General Manager of Fletcher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Franklin and member of Rotary, Johnson County Development Corp. and is on the Johnson Memorial Health board of directors