Fountain Square Music Festival tickets on sale July 21

Two-day music festival & immersive experience event features groundbreaking artists and local cuisine in historic Fountain Square

A new creative direction will bring an immersive music festival experience to Indianapolis’ historic Fountain Square neighborhood as the Fountain Square Music Festival (FSMF) returns Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, 2017. Produced by Absorb and MOKB Presents, FSMF creates a unique format allowing artists and audiences to converge. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at fountainsquaremusicfest.org or ticketfly.com.

In addition to performances at various music venues throughout the popular Fountain Square neighborhood, FSMF will unveil its first-ever immersive outdoor stage as part of its commitment to unique audience experiences. THE NUCLEUS main stage will feature powerful lighting and production design elements to create a unique experience on popular Virginia Avenue, with customized visual installations for audiences to become intrinsic participants in an explosive atmosphere. Utilizing the neighborhood’s convenient infrastructure in a captivating new way, all FSMF stages will be within one block of each other. After beginning as a neighborhood festival utilizing multiple local music venues, FSMF has become a destination event dedicated to modern experience, technology and culinary arts while also hosting some of modern music’s most influential and exciting artists.

Initial Artist Lineup

FSMF is committed to a strong representation of artists from Indianapolis and surrounding areas, giving emerging artists a chance to reach new audiences. The initial artist lineup will feature performances by Phantogram, Dr. Dog, Bishop Briggs, Real Estate, COIN, The Cool Kids, Why?, Richard Edwards, Welshly Arms, Flint Eastwood, Lily & Madeleine, Dan Luke & the Raid, Malcomb London, Warbly Jets, Okey Dokey, Arlie, Jake McMullen and BIYO. The full lineup will feature upwards of 50 artists, with more to be announced soon.

“FSMF is a boutique, immersive music festival with a sole focus on ensuring new, unforgettable experiences for artists and fans. We want to bring them all together in unique performance environments unlike other festivals,” said Jared Sparkman, producer at Absorb, a local partner for FSMF 2017. “The entire neighborhood and business community in Fountain Square has helped enable us to create this event, and we’re honored to have their support of our vision to help make the event a fantastic success. Putting the festival together has been an amazing, organic experience.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Two-day general admission tickets will be available for $99, and VIP passes with exclusive amenities including VIP lounge with side-stage viewing, special cuisine and beverage service, exclusive merchandise, and premium parking will be available for $199. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at fountainsquaremusicfest.org and ticketfly.com. Information regarding single day passes and additional artist announcements will be available in the coming weeks. Full initial festival lineup and event details can be obtained at fountainsquaremusicfest.org.

FSMF is an initiative of Southeast Neighborhood Development, a non-profit organization. A portion of the proceeds will go back to benefiting neighborhood organizations.

THE NUCLEUS main stage experience and performances at Square Cat Vinyl are open to all ages. Indoor shows at HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret, and Pioneer are 21+.

STAGE LOCATIONS:

THE NUCLEUS Outdoor Main Stage: Virginia and Woodlawn Avenue in Fountain Square

HI-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave. #4, Indianapolis, IN. 46203

Pioneer: 1110 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN. 46203

White Rabbit Cabaret: 1116 Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN. 46203

Square Cat Vinyl: 1054 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

ARTIST BIOS:

Phantogram: Formed in 2007, Phantogram is an electronic rock duo consisting of Josh Carter (vocals, guitar) and Sarah Barthel (vocals, keyboards). The band has released three studio albums since its inception, including Eyelid Movies, Voices and Three, which features the popular song “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore.”

Dr. Dog: Dr. Dog is an indie rock band consisting of Toby Leaman (bass guitar), Scott McMicken (lead guitar), Frank McElroy (rhythm guitar), Zach Miller (keyboard), and Eric Slick (drums). The band has released eight studio albums to date, including their most recent, Abandoned Mansion.

Bishop Briggs: Sarah Grace McLaughlin, better known by her stage name Bishop Briggs, was born in London and moved to Tokyo at age four. At age 18, she moved to Los Angeles, where she resides now. In 2016, Briggs released the hit single “River,” which eventually climbed to the top 10 on the Billboard Rock Airplay and Alternative songs chart.

Real Estate: Real Estate is an indie rock band from New Jersey and currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y. The band consists of Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Jackson Pollis (drums), Matt Kallman (keyboards), and Julian Lynch (guitar). They have released four studio albums to date.

COIN: An American indie pop band formed in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee, COIN is currently enjoying success behind their latest album How Will You Know if You Never Try, which features the Billboard charting single “Talk Too Much”.

The Cool Kids: Composed of rappers Antoine “Sir Michael Rocks” Reed and Evan “Chuck Inglish” Ingersoll, the Cool Kids is an alternative hip-hip duo. They have been on tour, opening for M.I.A., taken part in the 2008 Rock the Bells hip-hop festival, toured across Australia in the same year, and more. The duo’s songs have also been featured in several commercials and video games, including Nike, “NBA Live 08” and “MLB 2K8.”

Richard Edwards: Indianapolis native Richard Edwards is a renowned singer-songwriter with jazz, alternative and indie roots. He was a former vocalist for the rock band Margot & the Nuclear So and So’s from 2005-2014. Edwards returned to his musical career with his 2017 album, Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset, released by Joyful Noise Recordings.

###

ABOUT FOUNTAIN SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Fountain Square Music Festival is a two-day music festival that features an eclectic line-up of performers across five stages right in the heart of popular Fountain Square neighborhood. The Festival allows people to immerse themselves in the musical performances with an outdoor main stage open to all ages. FSMF also features incredible cuisine from Fountain Square restaurants, artisan craft breweries, and a special menu for FSMF attendees.

For more information visit: fountainsquaremusicfest.org.

Facebook: facebook.com/fsqmf.

Twitter: @fsqmf

Instagram: @fsqmf