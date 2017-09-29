Music immersion

Two-day Fountain Square Music Festival to feature national and local performers



The Fountain Square Music Festival (FSMF) will transform the streets of Fountain Square for a two-day immersive music experience on Oct. 6 and 7. The annual event features local and national performers spread across five stages, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the experience and get a taste of what the neighborhood has to offer.

“I was in a band for 12 years. We toured the world, and all the shows I remember most we not the biggest ones, they were the special ones,” said Owen Thomas, the festival’s creative director. “The shows I remember were when I felt really connected with an audience in a certain way, or the venue or setting was particularly beautiful or interesting. So that’s really the conceptual force behind FSMF, to constantly be working on special new ways for artists and fans to intimately connect, in environments that are super unique.”

The festival will feature more than 60 performances, with headline and national artists including Phantogram, Dr. Dog, Real Estate, Bishop Briggs, COIN, The Cool Kids, and others. Stages will be located at the HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret, Square Cat Vinyl and outdoor stage, the NUCLEUS. The outdoor stage is new this year, and will include lighting and production elements to surround the audience in a light show.

“I know that (the audience is) going to be thrilled with the shows, and how much fun it’s going to be,” Thomas said. “Seeing our neighborhood get such an incredible lighting treatment will be awesome, too.”

FSMF is initiative of Southeast Neighborhood Development, and portion of the proceeds will go back to benefiting neighborhood organizations.

Tickets prices vary. Two-day general admission passes are available for $99. Friday single-day tickets are available for $49, and Saturday single-day tickets are $59. For more information, visit fountainsquaremusicfest.org and ticketfly.com.

When: Oct. 6 and 7,

Where:THE NUCLEUS Outdoor Main Stage: Virginia and Woodlawn Avenue in Fountain Square; HI-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave. #4; Pioneer: 1110 Shelby St.; White Rabbit Cabaret: 1116 Prospect St.; Square Cat Vinyl: 1054 Virginia Ave.

Info: fountainsquaremusicfest.org

Get to know local performer: Jay Elliott

Perry Township resident Jay Elliott performs about a dozen or more gigs every month, finds excitement in each one. The Fountain Square Music Festival, he said, is one of the more high profile performances, adding a different element of anticipation.

“It’s exciting for me also to play for an audience that’s seeking out original music from people like me,” Elliott said. “I look at it as an opportunity to showcase my music and reach some of these people. I’ll see if I can win some new fans and hopefully impact them in a positive way.”

Elliott is a Perry Meridian graduate who started playing guitar at age 12. He took some lessons and, in 1998, started a rock band with some of his classmates. That band became Stereo Deluxe. The four friends played together until 2013, when the band fell dormant.

All the while, Elliott had also been performing solo. He currently makes his living playing 10 to 15 shows each month, many in Indianapolis.

“It started as a way for me to earn money,” Elliott said. “I would get hired by a bar, restaurant, coffee shop, private party, to be the live entertainment. I still play those shows. A lot of times I play cover material but I do like to play my originals when I can. I’m still in the process of trying to figure out how to put myself out there as a one man, original music act.”

He has put out a four-song extended-play record (EP), and is working on more.

This is Elliott’s first time to play at the Fountain Square Music Festival, and he said he’s excited to be a part of the growing event. He’ll play on Saturday from 3:50 to 4:30 p.m. at the Square Cat Vinyl stage, 1054 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis.

“This (event) to me seems like it’s more ambitious of the festival founders in that they’ve gotten together the resources to bring some acts that aren’t local, these are national and international acts, that are coming to play in our little neighborhood,” Elliott said. “People will be coming to see some of these major acts but that gives our local artists like myself a better opportunity to reach people who are hungry for music from other artists. Anyone on the schedule for Fountain Square Music Festival has the opportunity to spread their music out to a lot of other places in one or two days. That’s excites me for sure.”

He’ll play mostly his original music, accompanied by Southport High School alumnus, Ryan Koch, on the drums.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that it’s hard to believe it’s just the two of us up there,” Elliott said. “I play the guitar and sing, but I use some technical magic to make my vocals and guitar sound more involved. Ryan is on the drums, sings harmonies, plays shaker and tambourine to fill out the sounds. It’s a pretty fun experience when we play together.”

To learn more about Elliott’s music, visit jelliottonline.bandcamp.com.