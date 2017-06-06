South Indy Neighborhoods host first Quality of Life Summit

South Indy residents and community partners will gather on June 11, from 1PM to 3PM at St. Roch Catholic School (3603 S. Meridian Street) for the area’s first Quality of Life (QoL) Summit and Picnic. This marks the first QoL event since the South Indy Quality of Life plan was unveiled in December 2016, certifying eight neighborhoods as the 9th Quality of Life focus area in Indianapolis.

Hundreds of volunteers and community partners are working to improve economic, educational, environmental, accessibility, health and housing conditions in South Indianapolis. Katie Carlson, Garfield Park Resident and Community Building Action Team Chair says, “This is more than just a picnic, and more than just the first South Indy Community Summit, this is a celebration of the incredible work that has taken place since the South Indy Quality of Life Plan was revealed last December. Carlson continues, “The seven Action Teams have been plugging away at their Action Steps and forming countless partnerships throughout the community. And while we are celebrating the progress that has been made, we are so eager to get more community members involved in the many plans and projects that lie ahead of each Action Team. There is a place for anyone who wants to help make SoIndy an even better place to live.”

Updates will be provided on projects which received funding through an Early Action Grant Program and made possible with support from the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership. These projects include:

· A connectivity master plan that addresses access and infrastructure challenges for residents of South Indy to reach education, employment, healthcare and recreation destinations.

· An outreach program to SNAP recipients promoting the Garfield Park Farmer’s Market

· A community art mural at Beecher and Shelby Streets

· A Community Career Event and survey identifying local employer recruitment needs

· A database of South Indy environmental assets and challenges such as Brownfield sites, sources of discharges to community waterways and sources of are emissions

The South Indy Quality of Life plan represents a unified vision for improvements in South Indianapolis. The South Indy Neighborhoods include Bean Creek, Carson Heights, Garfield Park, Meridian Raymond, Northwest Perry, Rosedale Hills, South Village and University Heights. For more information, please visit soindy.org