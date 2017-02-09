Feed your head the dormouse said

Posted February 9, 2017 in Articles, Authors, Health, Health, Health, Lifestyle, Living, Wendell Fowler By Wendell Fowler

Your body loves you. I mean it’s always trying to keep you alive despite how you mistreat it. A happier, healthier, smarter, sexier you are all basic signs that your brain is running well.

The lifeless American diet of processed food starves your brain of the nutrition required to recall where you left your iPhone, your bosses’ wife’s name, or solve complex problems. The command center for the temple’s nervous system must be fed clean, wholesome whole food. It’s the language of the universe your cells recognize.

Deep, cold-water salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids essential for nervous system, heart and brain health. Wild salmon obtain their pink hue from their natural environment by gobbling a diet of krill. Farm-raised salmon fed subsidized corn and soy are exposed to dubious agrichemicals, PCBs and mouthwatering antibiotics. “Food” pellets fed to farm-raised salmon contains color additives that give land-locked salmon the pinkish color we’re all familiarized. Otherwise, they’d be dullish grey. Seven of ten farmed salmon purchased at supermarkets in Washington DC, San Francisco, and Portland, Oregon were contaminated with cancer-causing (EPA) PCBs at levels that raise health concerns, according to independent laboratory tests commissioned by Environmental Working Group. Aim for a 4-ounce serving two to three times a week. Caveat emptor.

Linked with preventing dementia, spinach contains lutein, folate, and beta-carotene. Eat fresh, raw or lightly-steamed spinach at least three times a week. When you eat egg yolks, your brain uses their choline to make acetylcholine, a B vitamin-like nutrient important for maintaining memory and communication among brain cells. Sprinkle a few teaspoons of ground flax seed or add flax oil to your morning smoothie or cereal for a dose of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Not only will ALA boost cerebral cortex performance, it repairs damage or stress to brain and nerve tissues.

Blueberries or Brain berries protect your brain from oxidative stress and may reduce the effects of age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Nuts and seeds provide antioxidant vitamin E linked with less age-related mental decline. They can contain omega-3 too. Add an ounce-a-day of walnuts, hazelnuts, Brazil, filberts, almonds, cashews, peanuts, and sunflower, sesame or flax seeds. At the least, consult a local vitamin specialist and start taking 600-1000 mg fish oil caps with ALA, DHA and EPA daily. Take blood thinner? Check with your physician.

It’s time to start loving your body back. Making real foods the center of your daily dietary galaxy will maintain a healthy, active brain today and well into old age. You are a miracle.