Local survivor Jasmine Albarran inspires Father’s Day remembrance

Creative and therapeutic program honored fathers, grandfathers, mentors and friends

On Sunday, June 18 at the Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance in Greenwood, Survivor and Advocate, Jasmine Albarran brought special inspiration to the community by sharing her own personal story of finding purpose and meaning following loss. Eleven years ago and at the tender age of six, Jasmine lost her father and six additional family members in one of the worst mass murders in Indianapolis history. Now, as a young woman Jasmine uses her own personal account of hope and healing to encourage other people to stay strong and to be strong in the face of loss.

On Sunday, June 18, Forest Lawn Community Outreach, a program of Forest Lawn Funeral Home hosted the one-of-a-kind Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance to remember and honor fathers. The Remembrance was a free community event open to the entire public. It took place at 4:00 pm inside the chapel at Forest Lawn Funeral Home located at 1977 South S.R. 135 in Greenwood, IN 46143.

The hour-long program was uniquely inspiring and supported loss of parent, loss of child and general loss. It featured keynote speaker, Jasmine Albarran; invited speaker Henry Pawlik of the support group, Morning with Dads and local artist, Amy

Hommell from Teal Canary who worked in tandem to provide special inspiration to event attendees. Artist,

Amy Hommell used her artistic talents to paint different color rose representations as keynote speaker, Jasmine Albarran shared from the heart on the subject of how our loved ones lives actually resemble a ‘rose.’ The program culminated with a special rose ceremony in which each guest received a different color long stem rose to honor their loved one.

Forest Lawn Funeral Director & Manager, Darrell Holtzclaw said this, “The Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance provides a unique way to remember our loved ones and allows the community to connect with others who have experienced loss. Forest Lawn Community Outreach is committed to offering quality healing experiences for all those affected by loss.”

For information on free community events intended to enhance the overall well-being of the Greenwood, IN community, contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Jesica Overstreet at (317) 535-9003.