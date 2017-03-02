Express Employment Professionals celebrates open house for its new Indy South office

Posted March 2, 2017 By Nicole Davis

As Express Employment Professionals of Indy South settles into its new location at 201 S. Emerson Ave., Suite 110, Greenwood, the staff is ready to show off the new, professional look the office has now.

With an open house on March 9, 4 – 5 p.m., Express staff will be on hand to tour guests around the office, offering refreshments, giveaways and hosting a ribbon cutting with the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

“This location is great for us,” said Erin Pardue, marketing manager. “It’s huge to be near the interstate. The corner of Emerson and Main Street is a very well-known area. I love the professional vibe the office gives off. We’ve done some upgrades and it looks like a professional building you’d find downtown, not necessarily the home of a staffing company.”

Express Employment, owned by Mike and Kelly Heffner, opened in 2005 and will celebrate 12 years this year. The Indy South office now has 16 employees, and has helped thousands of people find jobs and fill positions in local businesses. The Greenwood office was relocated, opening Jan. 3, 2017.

“We’ve always had a focus on some of our more industrial positions, the manufacturing,” Pardue said. “Now we’re focusing on the administrational positions. Not only were we growing physically with more team members but we wanted a more prominent space that allows us to grow our professional staffing.”

Express plans to place an additional 1,000 associates into administrative and professional positions at more than 200 clients during the next five years due to this move/expansion.

All current, former and prospective customers are invited to check out the new facility during the March 9 open house.

“It’s not a retail location, so there’s really no other reason to come into our office,” Pardue said. “With us promoting our professional services, we’d like them to see the upgrade we’ve done for our offices. We are looking forward to helping a lot of customers that we’ve always worked with, currently working with, and being able to offer additional services and a space to hold some training seminars.

For more information, visit expressindysouth.com or greenwoodchamber.org.