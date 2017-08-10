End of Watch: Lt. Aaron Allan

A community says goodbye to Southport Lt. Aaron Allen while showing their support for law enforcement

Residents across the city of Indianapolis lined the streets from downtown to the Southside and back to Crown Hill Cemetery on Aug. 5 as they mourned the loss of Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Allan, a six-year officer for the Southport Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on July 27. He responded to a car crash at South Madison and Maynard avenues. The vehicle was inverted with the driver and a passenger still inside. He leaned in to ask the driver, 28-year-old Jason Brown, if he was ok, when the driver shot at Allan multiple times, striking and killing him.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, where hundreds of law enforcement officers and city officials filed into the seats.

“Aaron loved his wife, his children, hunting and fishing, and police work,” said Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn during his speech at Banker’s Life. “I think it was pretty much in that order.” He later continued, “I cannot be more proud of the Southport police officers who do this job everyday without pay.

That takes a strong commitment… You and all the officers across this nation get dressed every day with eyes wide open to the risk of not coming home. I want you all to know that the community is overwhelmingly grateful for you, and as we can see in the last week, (they) support us.”

That support was demonstrated when the funeral procession left Banker’s Life and made its way to the Southside where Allan could drive by his police station one last time. There, over the police radios, the 10-42 was conducted, announcing Lt. Allan’s end of watch.

“There is no greater love than a man who would lay down his life for another,” came the voice over the radio. “Southport Police Department, Lt. Aaron W. Allan, Southport 10, this 10-42. He has gone home for the final time.”

Throughout the route, residents stood tall, holding signs, saluting and waving as the procession went by, ending at Crown Hill Cemetery where a final service was held with the Gordon Pipers playing musical tribute, a flag presentation and officers, family and friends placing white carnations with a drop of red onto the casket to say their goodbyes.