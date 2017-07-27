Why should you eat close to earth?

Well duh, for starters that’s how were created to eat rather than bellying up to a factory feeding trough like farm animals. This is why we’re such a sickly, unfulfilled, angry, hate- filled world. We blindly trusted and now we are malnourished: vitamin starved. Big food is slopping the hogs and If you think they give the proverbial rats ass about your health then you must have chocolate pudding were your brains should be. Just as we were not created to hate each other, we were not created to reject the food set forth by a generous compassionate God. We were taught by our parents and misguided by the failed Standard American Diet. (JAMA 2017)

By eating local and closer to earth you give your temple the best opportunity to live each day healthy and joyful. Visit and support your community farmers market where locally-grown produce, straight from the garden, brims with cosmic energy and radiates with a rainbow of wholesome nourishment. Show your Holy Temple some love by eating from God’s Apothecary.

Chef Wendell’s reasons to eat closer to earth:

You’ll look and feel beautiful: overflow with self-esteem:

To become the best version of yourself.

More energy. More alert. More present.

A happier, healthier, more enjoyable life.

Prevent future diseases: diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Increased immunity; able to fight off and maybe even avoid colds,

flu, and sinus infections.

Improve skin and skin elasticity, nails, hair, and teeth

Mental balance and clarity.

Speed-bump aging.

Advance career skills, safety issues, increased productivity

Modeling good eating habits for your children. You are their teacher.

Save money on doctors, pharma drugs and ER visits.

To connect deeper with the one divine creator of all that is

To make the world a better, more peaceful place.

To protect our environment: More and more forests are destroyed for pastures to feed cows, pigs, chickens and fish. (Livestock generates more greenhouse gases than all the planes, trains and automobiles on the planet

We must learn how to sustain our holy temple properly, manage our energy, cultivate positive habits, and allow food to nourish rather than punish us. There is no perfection. Just do the best you can. You are stronger than you think. The days of blindly obeying and mindless consumption must end. Time to love yourself.