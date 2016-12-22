Drumming up history

Laura VanArendonk Baugh to discuss her book, So To Honor Him, at the Franklin Road library

“I played my drum for Him, pa rum pum pum pum

I played my best for Him, pa rum pum pum pum”

The Little Drummer Boy is a song based on Matthew 2 – 9 in the Bible, when the Magi followed a star to find newborn baby Jesus. But who was this little boy playing for the infant?

“Little Drummer boy is one of those carols that people either love or hate,” said Laura VanArendonk Baugh, author of So to Honor Him. “It makes absolutely no sense if you think about the lyrics. Why would these guys pick up a kid and why would you play a drum for a baby? So I fixed it.”

So To Honor Him is a book which anyone of any faith can enjoy, Laura said, and for those who are Christian it could help them make connections they might not have thought about before. The Bible only dedicates nine verses to this piece of history, so there is little people actually know about that journey, and little people know about the Magi.

Laura researched the history of the era and introduced some plausible ideas of who these people were, why this boy was traveling to find baby Jesus and the events surrounding the Nativity. She will speak on So To Honor Him on Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Road branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. The library, 5550 S. Franklin Rd., has copies available to interested patrons.

“It’s going to be fun,” she said. “You can talk with an author about the process and the research. Feel free to agree or disagree with my suggestions.”

Laura is a graduate of Franklin Central High School and Taylor University. A Franklin Township resident, she is a self-employed author and owner of Canines in Action, for which she travels the country speaking on animal behavior and positive reinforcement.

Laura has sold articles to local magazines and newspapers for years. In 2008, she had her first story sold to a a small press. That being a bad year economically, the business fell through. When the contract expired, she figured if it was good enough to sell to a publisher, it was good enough to self publish. She now has had a mix of self-published and traditionally-published materials.

So To Honor Him is different from the books Laura usually writes, which are speculative fiction such as fantasy or mystery. Her most popular novel is titled Con Job, a “geeky murder mystery” set at a Comic Con or Gen Con-style event.

She has books set for release early in 2017, including The Song Weaver’s Vow, a blend of Greek and Norse mythologies; Covalent Bonds to be released on Valentine’s Day; and she contributed to D is for Dinosaur, a book in which 26 authors were given the letter of the alphabet and use it to write about dinosaurs. Her work can be found at lauravab.com.