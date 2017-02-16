Crowned with love

Posted February 16, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Cody Federman of Franklin crowns Cole Jarett of Franklin Township. Cody Federman of Franklin crowns Cole Jarett of Franklin Township.

315 guests and 600 volunteers celebrate a Night to Shine at Mount Pleasant Christian Church

From the grand entrance to dinner and dancing, volunteers at Mount Pleasant Christian Church (MPCC) made all guests feel special during Night to Shine on Feb. 10.

MPCC was host to this prom for people age 16 and older with special needs. The purpose is to demonstrate that regardless of circumstance, these guests are important and loved. The Greenwood-based event had 315 honored guests, 600 volunteers and 350 caregivers and parents. The evening consisted of dinner, karaoke, games, dancing and lots of photos. Each guests was crowned king and queen of prom after dinner.

“They like the involvement with other kids and having the time to dress up, be involved and a night out,” said Chris Newett, volunteer with St. Mark Catholic Church’s SPRED (Special Religious Development) program, which brought four guests to Night to Shine. “They feel special. They receive a nice dinner, nice activities. It feels pretty neat to them.”

Each guest is paired with a “buddy,” with whom to spend the evening.

Dave Pietsch, Center Grove resident who volunteered at the registration table last year, signed up to be a buddy this year. He and volunteer Sandi Kammerer of Center Grove were with a group of four friends.

They’ve had a great time,” Pietsch said. “We’ve played all the games. We had a great time with the limo ride and now they’re challenging each other to an air hockey game. They’re trying to get everything in. We’re going to the dance floor and will do some karaoke.”

Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is hosted worldwide in 50 states and 200 countries. This is the second time MPCC has hosted the event at its Community Life Center.