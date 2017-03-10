Create health-Life is Sacred

Posted March 10, 2017 By Wendell Fowler

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” Thomas Edison

Friends, real plant-food activates your temple’s inner intelligence. Not the machine cuisine your cells struggle to use. Plant food contains the biological information, energy, and nutrition your cells must receive.

What happened? How did we swerve off the path of nutritional righteousness into the ditch of disease? It’s not your fault; you’re behaviorally programed and misinformed. You trusted the wrong people. Dead, genetically modified food disconnects you from God; the one divine intelligence. Man, in his foolish pride, cannot improve God’s creations.

Considering your temple’s intelligence is constantly rebuilding itself-keeping you alive, quality trumps quantity. Your body is your hard-working buddy who gets its butt kicked turning greasy, lifeless hamburgers, French fries and diet coke into flesh and bones.

Consider cutting back on meat. Eliminating beef, pork, lamb, or poultry once a week can reduce risk of dying from heart disease and some cancers. Plus, cutting down on meat encourages you to eat more vegetables. Respected health authorities suggest exploring clean plant-based protein like tempeh, seitan, Quorn, quinoa, hemp, beans, nuts, flax and chia seed.

Sandi and I eat tempeh, a high-protein soy product made by controlled fermentation. Tempeh is a very good source of manganese, copper, phosphorus, B2 and magnesium.. Tempeh’s protein and fiber can help prevent high glucose levels by throttling blood sugar. The firm, clean protein is excellent for diabetics who have problems with animal protein.

Harvard University asserts a plant-based diet is healthiest for a full, happy, disease-free life. Eat more fresh deeply-colored green, red, purple, yellow vegetables and fruits. Sprinkle fibrous, healing chia or flax deeds, nuts and seeds on your salads, granola, or steele cup oatmeal. Go for variety. Live on the edge. Try something new. Eat raw as often as possible. Salad bars could take care of that but don’t decant a pint of blue cheese dressing or Ranch on it for goodness sake.

Until we understand the true nature of food and how it is the largely invisible ground for our very health and consciousness, we will not be able to understand our own nature, or fulfill our own destiny. Food has everything to do with your health and happiness. Life is sacred – fleeting. Perfect health is your divine right.