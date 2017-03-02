Cook-off for community

Posted March 2, 2017 in Articles, At Play, At Play, Authors, Features, Features / Focus, Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Kevin Wheeler of Cardinal Insurance, left, is the start of the line for chili cook-off guests as they get a cup of each type of chili.

Scott Splichal wins 2017 Kiwanis Club of Perry Township Chili Cook-Off

Their cups filled with chili, guests of the second annual Kiwanis Club of Perry Township Chili Cook-Off and Auction cast their vote on Feb. 24. The winner with the most votes came to Kiwanis treasurer and event organizer, Scott Splichal, with Aaron Allen of the Southport Police Department coming in second and Greenwood Kiwanis Team led by Tom Anthony coming in third.

“It was a lot of fun, and everyone seemed to enjoy the gathering,” said Kiwanis president Les Branham. “We had positive comments from several of our customers.”

Rick Mize of Center United Methodist Church, Greenwood Kiwanis, Kevin Wheeler of Cardinal Insurance Services and Missy Lookebill of IHOP also entered chilis into the contest.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” said Lookebill, who serves the Kiwanis club at IHOP every Thursday morning. “I listen in to their meetings. They said they need a new chili, so I did it to help. Every week their curriculum is what they’re going to do to help someone. That is so nice.”

Volunteers from the local Key Club and University of Indianapolis Circle K groups helped to serve chili and clean up.

“When I did community service by myself, it didn’t feel like I’m making an impact,” said Ring Te, Key Club member. “When I am with a big group, I feel like we’re doing something more… Tonight, so far, I like the people that are here, the energy.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to help support community organizations such as Hunger Inc., Riley, college scholarships, Perry Senior Citizens Services and more.