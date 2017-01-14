Coaches vs. Cancer

Posted January 14, 2017 in Around Town, Articles, Authors, Community, Features, Features / Focus, Focus, Nicole Davis By Nicole Davis

Taylor and Amber Wallace. Taylor and Amber Wallace.

Beech Grove High School recognizes coaches affected by cancer at Beech Grove vs. Roncalli basketball game

Beech Grove and Roncalli may be rivals, but they came together briefly in between the girls and boys basketball games on Jan. 6 as Beech Grove High School hosted its annual Coaches Vs. Cancer fundraiser.

Each year, families are selected to be recognized, those who have either been touched by cancer, have survived it or are currently undergoing it. This year’s theme revolved around coaches, literally. Families honored have had some type of coaching experience, from athletic to mentoring. Funds raised during the event go to hosting the Southeast Relay for Life in June.

“It’s an emotional night for everyone, remembering and honoring those people,” said Angela English, who helps to organize the event.

Those honored are Kris Ogden who has passed away – his wife, Angie, was there on his behalf; Kurt Aping who passed away two years ago; John Corbin who was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer; and John and Autumn Wallace. Angela surprised her husband, BGHS basketball coach Matt English, by bringing in his 2011 basketball team for the event. Matt was undergoing cancer treatment during that year.

Having been sick since June, Autumn was diagnosed with mucosal melanoma, a cancerous tumor in her nasal cavity, in November. Her story can be found at gofundme.com/awallacefight. Autumn’s daughter, Taylor plays basketball for BGHS and her son, Nathan, plays on the 6th grade team. As the diagnosis was so recent and Autumn is currently undergoing radiation, she said the family was pretty emotional during the Jan. 6 event.

“It meant everything to me,” Autumn said. “I am definitely overwhelmed with the support we’ve received. It’s definitely a great event and I when come through this okay, it’s something I want to give back to when I’m able to. I want to thank everyone from the BG community. They have been so supportive.”