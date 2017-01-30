Clinical trial aims at curbing recurrence of cervical cancer

Franciscan Health Indianapolis selected as sole site in Indiana for study

Can a genetically altered bacteria strain associated with food poisoning be an effective treatment for those at high risk of locally advanced cervical cancer? That’s what experts are testing in a new clinical trial at Franciscan Health Cancer Center.

The Phase 3 study is testing the safety and efficacy of the study agent ADXS11-001. This form of immunotherapy uses a modified but safe bacterium (Listeria monocytogenes) targeting human papillomavirus 16 (HPV16), which is said to be the source of 70 percent of all cervical cancer cases.

The Food and Drug Administration-approved trial began its latest stage in fall 2016 and is being carried out in 20 countries at 150 sites.

“We are enrolling patients with advanced carcinoma of the cervix who are at high risk of recurrence after completing concurrent chemotherapy and radiation therapy and appear clinically free of disease.” said David H. Moore, MD, of Franciscan Physician Network Gynecologic Oncology Specialists, who is leading the study at the Indianapolis hospital. “Currently, these patients virtually have no treatment options if the cancer returns.”

Franciscan Health along with Dr. Moore and his team are seeking qualified patients. To be considered for the study, a participant must:

· Be 18 years or older

· Have a biopsy confirmed diagnosis of squamous cell, adenocarcinoma or adenosquamous carcinoma of the cervix and confirmation of the original primary tumor

· Have completed a definitive therapy with curative intent to include chemotherapy and radiation therapy

· Demonstrate adequate organ function

“Patients then receive a thorough health screening before they are accepted into the study,” Dr. Moore said. “Two-thirds of enrolled patients receive ADXS11-001 and the remainder is administered placebo.” In this population, observation only is the standard.

The double-blinded study ensures that neither the patients nor researchers are aware of who is receiving the actual drug and who is not, thus ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the findings.

Here’s how ADXS11-001 works: The study agent is administered intravenously once every 21 days in three doses, followed by a dose every 8 weeks for a total of 5 doses, or until the cancer returns. Each dose of the bioengineered material creates a protein, working like a “booster shot” for the immune system, which has been compromised by HPV 16.

Possible side effects include chills, nausea, fever and flu-like symptoms.

Earlier phases of the trial have shown promise, according to investigators. They report that ADXS11-001 showed a 12-month survival of nearly 39 percent in 26 patients having recurrent metastatic cervical cancer, a marked improvement compared to historical rates of survival.

