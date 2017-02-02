Chocolate-dipped deception

Posted February 2, 2017 By Wendell Fowler

During World War II, candy bars were chosen as part of U.S. soldiers’ rations because of their long shelf life, not nutrition. Mechanized candy bar production began in the 40’s. Today, the market is flooded with more than 40,000 brands screaming, “Buy me!” Don’t snicker! Full of the most addictive white powder in the world, candy bars are a hallowed American tradition. If your sugar fix is a candy bar: no candy is really “healthy.”

The deceitfulness regarding sugar has been outed. JAMA Internal Medicine stated in 1967 the sugar industry paid Harvard Scientist to downplay the role of sugar in chronic disease. The sugar industry commissioned the scientific review after growing evidence showed sugar was increasing the risk of heart attack. The “findings” influenced nutrition guidelines for decades, with the sugar industry’s bribes remaining undisclosed. You should be outraged that America’s nutritional guidelines have been guided by this corrupt science while innocent people die from heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, cancer and weak immune response leading to sickness.

One of the most disrespectful things you can do to your temple is feed it sugar. More than 8,000 scientific papers support sugar not only makes people fat but also sick. To place sweet poison into so many foods is like back alley drug dealers spiking the punch so you’ll want more. “Psst, hey kid, want some candy? I can get you hooked on nicotine and sugar simultaneously.” I remember candy cigarettes and being encouraged to eat a candy bar when I needed energy. How about chewing gum: grinding sugar into your teeth is King Solomon’s mine for dentists. Oi!

“Why can’t I stop eating sugar?” Do not blame yourself. It’s not your fault. Sugar hits your brain like crack stimulating Dopamine production, weeee!!! Just like alcohol and tobacco, sugar is truly a drug. There is an important role for government. The use of sugar should be urgently discouraged and users must continually be warned of its many dangers.

Anyone who is ill will tell you there is nothing in life more treasured than good health. This deceit is the tip of the proverbial iceberg and makes me wonder how many other lies we’ve been told that undo our health. I’m quite confidant the loving, compassionate God I worship did not create us to be sickly and unfulfilled. Health is worth more than all the riches in the world. Not a candy bar of sweet poison and the ephemeral moment of gratification. Just do your best to at least cut back.